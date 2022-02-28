Georgia gasoline prices spike a whopping 13 cents over past week; likely to climb on Ukraine news

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Georgia spiked a whopping 13 cents over the past week in Georgia, fueled by news of the war in Ukraine.

According to the weekly press release from Montrae Waiters the spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $3.50 per gallon.

“Georgians continue to feel pain at the pumps,” said Waiters. “Industry professionals warn gas prices are likely to climb even higher if the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues.”

Prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.488 at the time of this writing, about one cent less than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 7 cents to $3.60. Pump prices will likely continue to rise as crude prices continue its upward trend. At the close of Thursday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by 71 cents to settle at $92.81 after climbing above $100 per barrel. Crude prices surged after Russia launched its military invasion of Ukraine. As the conflict escalates with more sanctions and retaliatory actions, the oil markets will likely respond by continuing to increase the price of crude oil to reflect more risk of disruption to tight global oil supplies.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.