Cobb weather February 9: Sunny again

According to the report from the National Weather Service, we’ll see sunny skies again in Cobb County with a high near 58 degrees. Wind at around 10 to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 35. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 36. West wind around 5 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 63.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 27.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 53.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events. Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.