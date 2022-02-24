How do Cobb County cities (and CDPs) rank by number of jobs?

How do Cobb’s cities (and CDPs) rank in order of the number of jobs?

On Tuesday we took a look at where the jobs are concentrated in Cobb County.

We used the OnTheMap tool from the U.S. Census Bureau to determine those numbers.

Today we’re going to look at how the cities and CDPs within Cobb County rank in terms of number of jobs. CDP stands for Census Designated Place. CDPs are areas that aren’t incorporated, but that the census bureau has decided has enough historic identity to keep figures on that area.

The three CDPs in Cobb County (in order of population) are Mableton, Vinings and Fair Oaks.

The U.S. Census Bureau gathers job totals in their American Community Survey and provides tools that allow people to map, visualize and create tables and charts from that data.

And they are surprisingly easy to use. Just follow this link to the OnTheMap tool, or scroll to the videos at the bottom of the article that instruct you on how to learn things about employment in any area of the U.S.

I’m going to repeat a couple of caveats I gave in the article about what the commute flows look like in Cobb County. One is that gathering the data is time-consuming for the Census Bureau, so there is a time lag before sets of data become available. This article was written based on the 2019 ACS.

On March 17 the census will release the full 2020 ACS.

The second is that the COVID pandemic affected both the gathering of the data, and the job market itself, although some economists don’t believe the market has been affected as severely as earlier news reports would indicate.

With those out of the way, let’s get right to the point.

Here is the ranking of Cobb cities and CDPs in terms of number of jobs, followed by a screenshot of the heat map representing the numbers:

As you can see, Marietta has more than twice the number of jobs as the next contender, Vinings, which is not surprising. In addition to large private employers like Lockheed Martin, Marietta has workplaces for both city and county government employees.

Vinings and Smyrna are in a near-tie. They are both in the I-75 corridor adjacent to the Cumberland area and the Battery, which as we saw previously, has the heaviest concentration of jobs in the entire county.

Fourth-place Kennesaw has employers in and around Kennesaw State University and the commercial areas around Town Center.

How to get the info above, and a lot more, yourself

The videos below will teach you how to get census information from the OnTheMap tool yourself. It isn’t that hard!