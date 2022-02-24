Marietta Tree Keepers to host a free tree give-away

Would you like a free tree to plant? The Marietta Tree Keepers will give away bare-root seedlings on March 5. For more details see the announcement posted to the City of Marietta website and reprinted below:

What: Marietta Tree Keepers: “Free Trees”

When: Saturday, March 5, 2022 from 9-12noon

Where: Farmers Market, Marietta Square, Marietta, GA (outdoors–weather permitting)

For Whom: Open to the Public- FREE

Briefly: Join us Saturday, March 5th for our “Free Trees” event. This event is a celebration of Georgia’s Arbor Day which was in February

• Free tree bareroot seedlings and planting instructions

• Free tree information literature

This event is free to the public. Tree bareroot seedlings will be given away on the Marietta Square during the Farmers Market until we run out. The variety of trees are Dogwoods, Willow Oaks, Catalpa, and Bald Cypress. Look for the Marietta Tree Keeper tent and banner.

Background

In an effort to promote awareness of Arbor Day, Marietta Tree Keepers will give away “Free Trees” on Saturday, March 5, 2022 from 9am-12noon or until we run out of free tree bareroot seedlings. The variety of trees are Dogwoods, Willow Oaks, Catalpa, and Bald Cypress. Free literature will also be available on selecting trees, caring for trees and maintaining trees. This event is free to the public. We will also have 2 scheduled tree walks on the square for anyone that is interested at 10am and 11am led by Certified Arborists.

Members of the Marietta Tree Keepers have been promoting the value of trees to the community since it was founded in 2002. MTK has over 150 members and has planted over 5000 trees around the city. The 501(C)3 non-profit organization works closely with the City of Marietta to plant trees along public right-of-ways. Those wishing to become a member or make a donation can learn more by visiting MTK’s website at www.mariettaga.gov/committees/treekeepers. For more information, please call 770.424.4664.