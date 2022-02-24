Pedestrian fatally struck by semi on I-75 in Marietta

According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit is investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred on I-75 southbound near the entrance ramp from South Marietta Parkway.
Investigators report that a 44-year-old male was walking on or crossing the interstate when he was struck and killed by a 2019 Freightliner driven by a Decatur man. The driver remained on the scene and according to the public information release is fully cooperating with investigators.
The victim’s name is not being released at this time pending the notification of his family.
According to police:
This crash is actively being investigated. Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer T. Ayres at 770-794-5384.
About the City of Marietta
The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.
However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.
Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau
Marietta city, Georgia
2019 Population Estimates 60,867
Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates
Median Household Income $ 57,452
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons in poverty, percent 14.0 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 87.7 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons without health insurance, percent 18.1 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Median Housing Value $ 287,600
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Total Housing Units 26,878
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Number of Firms 10,501
Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary
Male Median Income $ 36,894
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Female Median Income $ 29,239
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Veterans 3,132
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 84.9 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Be the first to comment on "Pedestrian fatally struck by semi on I-75 in Marietta"