Pedestrian fatally struck by semi on I-75 in Marietta

According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit is investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred on I-75 southbound near the entrance ramp from South Marietta Parkway.

Investigators report that a 44-year-old male was walking on or crossing the interstate when he was struck and killed by a 2019 Freightliner driven by a Decatur man. The driver remained on the scene and according to the public information release is fully cooperating with investigators.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time pending the notification of his family.

According to police:

This crash is actively being investigated. Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer T. Ayres at 770-794-5384.

