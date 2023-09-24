Marietta police investigate death of pedestrian who attempted to render aid after collision on I-75

Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department reported yesterday afternoon that the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a multi-vehicle collision that took place early yesterday morning, September 23, 2023, at around 12:42 AM on I-75 South north of the Delk Road exit ramp.
The incident led to the death of a pedestrian who attempted to render aid, and to serious injury to another Good Samaritan pedestrian.
The public information release describes the incident as follows:
“The initial on-scene investigation revealed that a Kia Sedona was traveling South on I-75 South approaching the exit for Delk Road when, for reasons unknown, the driver lost control of the vehicle.
“The Sedona traveled across all lanes of travel, struck the median barrier, then traveled across all lanes of travel again and struck the right-hand guard rail.
“The Sedona, now stopped partially in the far right-hand lane of travel, was struck by multiple vehicles.
“While all of this was occurring, a black Dodge Challenger traveling in the far right-hand lane lost control and struck two pedestrians that had stopped on the right-hand shoulder and were attempting to report the initial crash and render aid.”
The driver of the Kia Sedona received minor injuries and was released.
The driver of the Dodge Challenger was not injured and was released.
One of the pedestrians was seriously injured and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.
The other pedestrian, thirty-eight-year-old Sarah Bolt of Monroe Georgia, did not survive the incident.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact STEP Investigator P. Wishon at 770-794-5384.
About the Marietta Police Department STEP Unit
According to the Marietta Police Department web page describing the department’s Uniform Division:
STEP is responsible for investigating fatal and serious injury traffic accidents as well as hit and run accidents. Officers assigned to the STEP unit work varying hours and days to respond to specified needs of the community.
