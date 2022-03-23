Cobb County weather report for Thursday March 24

According to the report from the National Weather Service, we’ll see sunny skies in Cobb County Thursday during the day, but overnight Wednesday has a 20 percent chance of showers. The high Thursday is forecast to be near 63 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night,Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

MondayMostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.