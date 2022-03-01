Cobb Planning Commission meeting this morning available online

This morning’s meeting of the Cobb County Planning Commission is available for viewing online. The county posted the following information for how to access the meeting, and other details, on the county website:
Planning Commissioners Zoning Hearing
March 1, 2022
9 a.m.
LOCATION
Board of Commissioners Meeting Room – 2nd Floor
100 Cherokee Street
Marietta, GA
You can view the agenda for this meeting by clicking here (once published)
This meeting will be held in our second-floor meeting room with social distancing in effect. There will be overflow areas if necessary.
You can watch this meeting in real-time by viewing CobbTV’s streams on:
∙ YouTube (click on “Live Now” after the meeting starts)
∙ Cobb County Website: CobbTV
∙ Cable TV: The government access channel on Cobb County cable TV systems
VIRTUAL PARTICIPATION
Because of pandemic-related restrictions, residents who wished to comment on a case are encouraged to do so virtually. You will have the same amount of time to address the issue as you would in person.
PLEASE CLICK THIS LINK TO REGISTER TO COMMENT VIRTUALLY DURING THIS MEETING
- If you are participating virtually, please log on to the session to check the audio at least 15 minutes prior to the meeting.
- If you are commenting on a case, please do NOT watch the proceedings on the streaming video channels, as these broadcasts are delayed and could cause you to miss your speaking opportunity.
- Please register for virtual participation ONLY if you wish to participate in the meeting.
- The Q&A feature of the virtual platform will NOT be used to register “votes” or “objections” during the meeting and should not be used as a chat feature.
Anyone with a visual presentation to show during the meeting MUST submit it in advance of the meeting to presentations@cobbcounty.org
Please send any reports of non-functioning links or streams to govpio@cobbcommunications.org
