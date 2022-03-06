Cobb weather March 6

According to the report from the National Weather Service, it will be mostly sunny here in Cobb County on Sunday, March 6, with a high near 80.

Chances of rain increase on Monday with a slight chance of showers then showers likely after 1 p.m.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Thursday Night A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.