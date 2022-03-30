Downtown Kennesaw, Main Street to get boost with branding initiative 

By Rebecca Gaunt

For a city with a focus on creating a walkable downtown, “Main Street on the Move” seems an appropriate tagline for Kennesaw’s rapidly growing historic center.

A proposed branding campaign to establish Downtown Kennesaw as an appealing standalone destination has been in the works since last year. It’s currently set to roll out in early May.

The details of the proposal include a logo with a geometric design that gives a low-key nod to Kennesaw Mountain and Little Kennesaw Mountain, as well as colors that will coordinate with directories and wayfinding signs.

There will be a website and social media channels dedicated to merchants and events. Local businesses will have the option to carry city-branded merchandise, like t-shirts and mugs.

The presentation to the Council included Marietta Square, Alpharetta and Woodstock as examples of similar campaigns.

Though the plan was a discussion-only item on the work session agenda, it was greeted positively by Mayor Derek Easterling and City Council members.

Councilwoman Tracey Viars said, “I like it. I think it looks like it represents old souls and young souls and active people, but it’s relaxing.”

Kennesaw staff is also submitting an application to the Georgia Main Street Program.

Run by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, the Georgia Main Street Program was one of the 1980 pilot programs for the National Main Street Initiative. The national program was started by the National Trust for Historic Preservation with the goals of preservation, revitalization and community development. Athens, Waycross, Canton, LaGrange and Swainsboro were the first five Main Street Communities, a number that has since grown to more than 100.

The program promises members opportunities to network with other downtown development professionals, design services, training, conferences, and low interest rates for eligible projects for DCA’s Downtown Development Revolving Loan Fund.

The city is under no obligation during the application process, but if accepted, Council is required to approve a memorandum of understanding to move forward. The application window closes June 15.

