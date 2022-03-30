Marietta-based C.W. Matthews gets largest slice of $118 Million in highway contracts

Marietta-based C.W. Matthews Contracting Company, Inc. got the largest single contract from a round of awards from the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) that totalled approximately $118 million.

The contract awarded to the company is worth approximately $26 million, and includes “6.755 miles of milling, inlay and plant mix resurfacing on I-75/SR 401 from south of the 17th Street Bridge to south of the Chattahoochee River,” according to the press release from GDOT.

Resurfacing projects represent about 78 percent of the $118 million awarded.

Bridge construction makes up the remaining 22 percent, with Gregory Bridge Company of Eatonton landing the largest, at $7 million for 0.625 mile of bridge construction and approaches on US 80/SR 26 over the Ohoopee River.

The press release also included the following details about the awards and the bidding process:

The February awards bring the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2022 to $886 million. This total includes TIA, Design-Bid-Build and locally administered projects. Fiscal Year 2022 began July 1, 2021. Award Announcement list (includes rejected and or deferred projects). Bids for Design-Bid-Build projects were received on February 18 and contracts were awarded to the lowest qualified bidders on March 4. Supplemental Award Announcement (includes previously deferred projects that have now been let). Information on schedules, lane closures and detours will be available in advance of construction activities taking place. Contractors and consultants, including Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs), registered small businesses and veteran-owned small businesses interested in bidding on projects or performing work must prequalify with Georgia DOT. To learn more, please visit http://www.dot.ga.gov/PS/Business/Prequalification/PrequalContractors.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.