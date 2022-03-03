Taste of East Cobb returns Saturday, May 7

Food festivals are always fun, and the organizers of the Taste of East Cobb announced that the popular annual event will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Taste of East Cobb is organized by the Walton Band Parents Association, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization to support Walton bands, and all proceeds will directly benefit the band program at Walton High School.

Festivities will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church 955 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta, Georgia 30068.

“We are thrilled to bring back the Taste of East Cobb. What we love most about this event is the ability to promote and support our local restaurants and businesses. East Cobb is a vibrant and cherished community, and we look forward to getting back to normal and hosting our food festival again,” said J.J. McKelvey, event chair, in the press release for the event. “Join us for a great day of family, food, and fun!”

Based on previous events organizers expect between 10,000 to 15,000 visitors at this year’s event.

The website for the event lists the following activities and features of this year’s Taste of East Cobb:

A delicious variety of menu items from 20+ of the area’s finest restaurants.

A Kids’ Zone with huge moonwalk inflatables and fun hands-on activities, including sand art, spin art and face painting!

Great live entertainment, featuring performances by Walton High School’s jazz bands.

Unique products and services offered by local vendors.

A raffle and silent auction of valuable merchandise.

The “Best of Taste of East Cobb” voting competition.

Taste of East Cobb tickets are available for purchase on the day of the event for $1 each. Tickets can also be preordered online at https://www.TasteofEastCobb.com.

Event organizers are accepting applications for restaurants and food vendors who want to participate, and for event sponsors.

Because the event is produced by a school-affiliated organization, no alcoholic beverages can be sold or consumed at the event.

The organizers have posted a FAQ about the event that gives more information about the Taste of East Cobb.