City of Kennesaw seeks nominations for new “Follow the Leader” program

The City of Kennesaw is seeking nominations of local community leaders for its new award program, “Follow the Leader.”

The details are in the city’s press release, reprinted below:

Kennesaw, GA (April 22, 2022) — The City of Kennesaw is excited to introduce a new program to recognize leaders in the Kennesaw community. The “Follow the Leader” program will recognize local community leaders who have made a difference in their service to the community. The City of Kennesaw will be accepting nominations through Friday, May 27. Award recipients will be announced and recognized at the Mayor & Council Meeting on Monday, June 20. Advertisement This is a project of the inaugural class of the Kennesaw Leadership Academy. The Kennesaw Leadership Academy is comprised of 12 young professionals, representing eight different departments across the City. Leadership development and professional development are the two most important succession-planning tools the City of Kennesaw uses to invest in employees to help them learn, train and grow. By enhancing leadership skills and competencies, the goal of the Kennesaw Leadership Academy is simple, to create a deep pool of potential candidates with wide-ranging leadership skills who are able to step into future leadership roles within the City of Kennesaw. In return, the Kennesaw Leadership Academy participants will partner with a selection of the award recipients to volunteer their time to support projects, organizations or causes which the award recipients are involved with. Award recipients will be recognized with a plaque and proclamation at the Mayor & Council Meeting on Monday, June 20 at 6:30 PM and at the City’s annual Salute to America event on Sunday, July 3. For more information and to complete a nomination form, please visit https://www.kennesaw-ga.gov/followtheleader/.

About the City of Kennesaw

The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036 according to the recent decennial census, Kennesaw is the third-largest city in Cobb County, behind Marietta and Smyrna.

The U.S. Census Bureau provided the following facts about Kennesaw:

Kennesaw city, Georgia



Population

Population, Census, April 1, 2020 33,036 Population, Census, April 1, 2010 29,783 Age and Sex

Persons under 5 years, percent 7.4% Persons under 18 years, percent 23.3% Persons 65 years and over, percent 10.3% Female persons, percent 52.2% Race and Hispanic Origin

White alone, percent 61.7% Black or African American alone, percent (a) 23.4% American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent (a) 0.0% Asian alone, percent (a) 5.4% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent (a) 0.1% Two or More Races, percent 6.5% Hispanic or Latino, percent (b) 15.9% White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 52.1% Population Characteristics

Veterans, 2016-2020 2,100 Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020 16.2% Housing

Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020 67.5% Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020 $215,800 Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020 $1,536 Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020 $433 Median gross rent, 2016-2020 $1,347 Families & Living Arrangements

Households, 2016-2020 13,030 Persons per household, 2016-2020 2.62 Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020 83.4% Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020 22.7% Computer and Internet Use

Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020 97.9% Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020 95.7% Education

High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 93.5% Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 44.8% Health

With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020 5.3% Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 14.6% Economy

In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 71.4% In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 66.8% Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000) (c) 109,733 Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000) (c) 104,760 Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000) (c) 550,659 Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000) (c) 840,389 Total retail sales per capita, 2012 (c) $27,118 Transportation

Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020 34.2 Income & Poverty

Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $72,972 Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $35,220 Persons in poverty, percent 12.5%

Businesses

All firms, 2012 3,908 Men-owned firms, 2012 1,894 Women-owned firms, 2012 1,651 Minority-owned firms, 2012 1,337 Nonminority-owned firms, 2012 2,384 Veteran-owned firms, 2012 341 Nonveteran-owned firms, 2012 3,361

Geography

Population per square mile, 2010 3,155.1 Land area in square miles, 2010 9.44

