Georgia WIN List, Committee for a New Georgia, Georgia Working Families Party endorse Melody Bray for GA Senate District 38

The campaign of Melody Bray announced that three advocacy organizations have endorsed her campaign for Georgia state Senate District 38.

Bray is challenging long-time incumbent Senator Horacena Tate in the Democratic primary on May 24.

Bray’s campaign distributed the following press release:

Just ahead of the Georgia primary election on May 24, first-time candidate Melody Bray has been endorsed by three major political organizations: Georgia WIN List, GA Working Families and Committee for a New Georgia, an affiliate of the New Georgia Project Action Fund.

“It’s an incredible honor to be endorsed by these three respected organizations. They know the importance of having elected officials who are true advocates for the people they are representing and are actively pushing us to be the Georgia we want to be. And that’s the representative I’m committed to being for the people of District 38 and State of Georgia,” said Melody Bray.

Committee for a New Georgia(CFANG) is a state political action committee who supports campaigns that address underrepresented and underserved communities for a better Georgia. In their endorsement of Melody, CFANG said:

“Melody Bray’s platform has centered around voting rights, affordable housing and criminal legal reform. Her campaign has centered around the stories of voters themselves, especially regarding housing concerns. Bray has also demonstrated great knowledge of the law and public policy—which give us confidence in her ability to navigate the legislative process.”

Georgia WIN List is a grassroots political action committee dedicated to changing the face of power in Georgia by recruiting, training, supporting, electing, and re-electing Democratic women who will serve as effective advocates for the issues most important to families and women. Melody is the only senate candidate endorsed in this election cycle. WIN List will be hosting their Spring Campaign Rally on April 26 where Melody is a featured panelist.

“Melody brings great energy to the campaign trail and will serve her constituents well. She is highly qualified and has a true heart for servant leadership. She will be a fine addition to the Georgia Senate”, said Melita Easters, Executive Director of Georgia WIN List.

Georgia Working Families Party is a multiracial party fighting to build an America that works for everyone. As an endorsed candidate, Melody joins a cohort of Georgia’s frontline leaders and activists who stand beside working people in the fight for racial and economic justice.