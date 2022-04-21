Hot Topics

Cobb County weather Friday April 22, 2022



April 21, 2022

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies in  Cobb County on Friday April 22, with a high near 83.

7-day forecast

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia:

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 49.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 78.

March 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2022-03-01694255.53.60.00
2022-03-02784762.510.30.00
2022-03-03805165.513.10.00
2022-03-04775365.012.30.00
2022-03-05785164.511.60.00
2022-03-06805869.015.80.00
2022-03-07755565.011.60.15
2022-03-08554650.5-3.21.16
2022-03-09574953.0-0.90.45
2022-03-10684657.02.80.00
2022-03-11594853.5-0.9T
2022-03-12542841.0-13.61.07
2022-03-13552540.0-14.90.00
2022-03-14663751.5-3.60.00
2022-03-15684858.02.60.32
2022-03-16655359.03.40.97
2022-03-17744961.55.60.00
2022-03-18605356.50.40.77
2022-03-19674857.51.2T
2022-03-20694155.0-1.60.00
2022-03-21734458.51.70.00
2022-03-22765163.56.4T
2022-03-23775867.510.20.52
2022-03-24684657.0-0.50.00
2022-03-25634755.0-2.80.00
2022-03-26654655.5-2.50.00
2022-03-27654354.0-4.30.00
2022-03-28674254.5-4.00.00
2022-03-29755163.04.30.00
2022-03-30835569.010.00.00
2022-03-31735363.03.80.65
Sum213914646.06
Average69.047.258.12.5
Normal65.945.355.64.68

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.

