Georgia native plants are featured at the William Root House Plant Sale this Saturday, April 23

The City of Marietta posted the following announcement about the annual plant sale at the William Root House.

The details are reprinted below from the city’s web site:

A beloved Marietta tradition, the annual Root House Plant Sale returns on April 23rd. This unique sale offers shoppers a wide selection of vintage and native Georgia plants, many of which can be found growing in the Root House gardens. The gardens at the Root House have been reconstructed to reflect the gardening practices of the mid-19th century. All the vegetables, herbs, fruit trees, decorative flowers, and blooming shrubs found in the garden have been researched for availability in Georgia during the 1850s. Advertisement This year, in addition to plants, our Gift Shop will also have a variety of seeds and gardening books available for purchase, as well as small batch botanical products including lotions, soaps, bath teas, and bath soaks. Availability is limited and all plants are sold first-come, first-served, so plan to arrive right at 9:00am for the best selection. WHAT: Root House Plant Sale WHEN: April 23, 2022 9:00am-1:00pm WHERE: 80 N Marietta Parkway NW, Marietta, GA 30060

About the William Root House

The William Root House was built in about 1845, and was the home of William Root and his wife Hannah.

William Root was a druggist who was born in Philadelphia. He moved to Marietta in 1839 to open a drug and general store. He married Hannah Simpson a year later, and they built the house at what is now Church and Lemon streets.

It was later moved to face Lemon Street, and was owned by William Root until 1886.

Afterwards it had a series of owners and went into steady decline, and in the 1940s was split into apartments.

By the 1980s, the house was in serious disrepair and scheduled for demolition.

A preservation effort began, and in 1989 Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society bought the house and moved it to its current location at 80 North Marietta Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA 30060.