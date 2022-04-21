Highland Rivers Behavioral Health Governing Board of Directors to meet on Wednesday, April 27

Highland Rivers Behavioral Health distributed the following notice of their upcoming Governing Board of Directors meeting, which is open to the public:

The Highland Rivers Behavioral Health Governing Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday, April 27th, at 10:30 AM at the Cartersville Chamber of Commerce, 122 W Main St, Cartersville, GA, 30120,. The meeting is open to the public. For additional information, please call 706/270-5000.



Highland Rivers Health provides comprehensive treatment and support services for adults, children and families, and veterans affected by mental health disorders, intellectual developmental disabilities and addictive disease.

One of the state’s largest public safety net providers, Highland Rivers operates more than two-dozen treatment facilities across a 4,700-square mile area of Northwest Georgia that includes Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk and Whitfield counties, and serves more than 19,000 individuals annually. Highland Rivers is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) and is a Tier 1 safety net Core Provider for the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities. For more information, visit http://highlandrivershealth.com or www.cobbcsb.com