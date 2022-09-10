Marietta’s historic William Root House to hold its 7th annual beer festival

Marietta’s historic William Root house announced on the City of Marietta website that it will hold the 7th annual Root House Beer Festival on September 30, 2022, 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

The announcement states:

We’re excited to welcome Red Hare Brewing & Distilling and Glover Park Brewery to the William Root House for the 7th annual Root House Beer Festival. Ticket holders will enjoy a selection of local beers including some crafted using hops, fruit, and herbs grown and harvested from the gardens at the William Root House. We’re also excited to welcome country singer Cody Bolden and his band again this year. It’s sure to be a fun evening!

About the William Root House

The William Root House was built in about 1845, and was the home of William Root and his wife Hannah.

William Root was a druggist who was born in Philadelphia. He moved to Marietta in 1839 to open a drug and general store. He married Hannah Simpson a year later, and they built the house at what is now Church and Lemon streets.

It was later moved to face Lemon Street, and was owned by William Root until 1886.

Afterwards it had a series of owners and went into steady decline, and in the 1940s was split into apartments.

By the 1980s, the house was in serious disrepair and scheduled for demolition.

A preservation effort began, and in 1989 Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society bought the house and moved it to its current location at 80 North Marietta Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA 30060.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia

2019 Population Estimates 60,867

Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates

Median Household Income $ 57,452

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons in poverty, percent 14.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 87.7 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons without health insurance, percent 18.1 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Median Housing Value $ 287,600

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Total Housing Units 26,878

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Number of Firms 10,501

Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary

Male Median Income $ 36,894

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Female Median Income $ 29,239

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Veterans 3,132

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 84.9 %