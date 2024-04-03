Root House annual plant sale feature native Georgia and vintage plants

The historic William Root House will hold its popular annual plant sale on April 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The sale will feature Georgia native and vintage plants that would have been available to Marietta residents in the 1840s when the house was built.

According to the news release on the City of Marietta website:

This unique sale offers shoppers a wide selection of vintage and native Georgia plants, many of which can be found growing in the Root House gardens. Advertisement This year, in addition to plants, the Root House will have a sidewalk sale with antique and vintage decor and garden items. The Root House is also happy to welcome Emma’s Flower Truck to the Plant Sale this year. The museum’s Gift Shop will have a variety of garden items available for purchase including small batch botanical products. Availability is limited and all plants are sold first-come, first-served, so plan to arrive right at 9:00am for the best selection. All sales support Cobb Landmarks and the William Root House Museum.

The William Root House is located at 80 N Marietta Parkway, NW | Marietta, GA 30060, and tickets to the museum are available at https://WilliamRootHouse.com

.

About the William Root House

The William Root House was built in about 1845, and was the home of William Root and his wife Hannah.

William Root was a druggist who was born in Philadelphia. He moved to Marietta in 1839 to open a drug and general store. He married Hannah Simpson a year later, and they built the house at what is now Church and Lemon streets.

It was later moved to face Lemon Street, and was owned by William Root until 1886.

Afterward it had a series of owners and went into steady decline, and in the 1940s was split into apartments.

By the 1980s, the house was in serious disrepair and scheduled for demolition.

A preservation effort began, and in 1989 Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society bought the house and moved it to its current location at 80 North Marietta Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA 30060.

According to promotional materials for the museum, “While the home and grounds have been meticulously restored to their 1860 appearance, interactive electronic displays have been added to tell the story of the Root family and their enslaved house servants.”