Labor Day traffic fatalities include 2 in Cobb County

The Georgia State Patrol Post 9 in Marietta and the Cobb County Police Department reported one traffic fatality each over the 2022 Labor Day weekend, according to a press release from the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

The total number of traffic fatalities reported by the Georgia State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies was 15 over the holiday weekend.

For more information see the GDPS press release reprinted below:

(Atlanta, GA) – Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Troopers investigated nine fatal traffic crashes, and local law enforcement agencies investigated five fatal traffic crashes resulting in 15 deaths across Georgia during the 78-hour Labor Day holiday travel period.



Local law enforcement agencies reporting fatalities during the holiday period which began Friday, September 2, at 6 p.m. and ended at 11:59 p.m., Monday, September 6, include the Atlanta Police Department (2), Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Clayton County Police Department, and Cobb County Police Department.



In addition to fatal crashes, GSP Troopers investigated more than 400 traffic crashes statewide, resulting in over 200 injuries. Troopers and Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) Officers arrested more than 300 individuals for driving under the influence, made more than 12,600 stops, and issued approximately 7,300 citations and over 7,700 warnings.

These crash statistics are preliminary findings and can change any time after the holiday travel period.

2022 Labor Day Holiday Traffic Count

Friday, September 2, at 6 p.m. – Monday, September 6, at 11:59 p.m.

78-Hour Holiday Period

Total Fatalities Reported in Georgia Deaths Fatalities Investigated by GSP Troopers 10 (9 crashes investigated) Fatalities Investigated by Local Agencies 5 (5 crashes investigated) Total Fatalities Statewide for Holiday Period 15 (14 crashes investigated)

GSP Troops Agencies Reporting Fatalities Total

Fatalities Troop A 0 Troop B GSP Post 52 Hartwell; GSP Post 7 Toccoa 2 Troop C GSP Post 47 Forest Park (2); GSP Post 9 Marietta; Atlanta PD (2); Clayton County PD; Cobb County PD 7 Troop D GSP Post 24 Newnan; Bibb County SO 2 Troop E 0 Troop F GSP Post 21 Sylvania 1 Troop G GSP Post 40 Albany 1 Troop H GSP Post 30 Cordele; GSP Post 31 Valdosta 2 Troop I 0 TOTAL FATALITIES STATEWIDE 15