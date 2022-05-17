Cobb Landmarks to conduct a one-day series of lectures on practical aspects of historic preservation

The City of Marietta announced on its website that Cobb Landmarks will conduct a one-day Historic Preservation Lecture Series on June 25, 2022 at the William Root House . The series will focus on the practical aspects of historic preservation, including home renovation of old houses.

The following is the schedule posted in the announcement:

What Does Historic Designation Mean?

Presented by Dr. Jennifer Dickey, Coordinator of Public History and Professor of History, Kennesaw State University

1:00pm

What makes a structure “historic”? If a building is on the National Register of Historic Places, it can’t be torn down, right? Dr. Jennifer Dickey will answer these questions and more during an informative presentation about historic designations.

Renovating a Historic House

Presented by Chris Brink & Jon Micheletto

2:00pm

Thinking about renovating a historic home? What if it’s been severely compromised by years of renovations? Could a damaged or neglected property be “too far gone” to save? Chris Brink and Jon Micheletto will share their recent experiences renovating historic homes in Marietta, Georgia.

Appreciating Mid-Century Modern Architecture

Presented by Jim Barfield & Walter Elliott

4:00pm

Authors Jim Barfield and Walter Elliott will discuss the importance of preserving Mid-Century Modern architecture in the south. Copies of their new book, Mid-Century Macon 1945-1969, will be available for purchase and signing.

Our Restoration Nation

Presented by Laine & Kevin Berry

6:00pm

As their 180,000 Instagram followers will tell you, Laine and Kevin Berry are at their best when saving an old house. This candid and humorous presentation will cover the basics of historic preservation.

WHAT: Practical Preservation

WHEN: June 25, 2022

WHERE: William Root House; 80 N Marietta Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA 30060

TICKETS: CobbLandmarks.com

About Cobb Landmarks

Cobb Landmarks describes its mission as follows:

Cobb Landmarks works to preserve and protect metro Atlanta’s most historically relevant buildings and sites. Preserving links to the past strengthens the sense of community we all share, and the preservation of historic buildings creates jobs, brings in tourist dollars, and revitalizes local business districts and neighborhoods. Cobb Landmarks also provides programs that reach thousands of tourists, educators, and students each year. Many of these programs are centered on our two historic properties, the﻿ William Root House Museum & Garden and﻿ the Power Cabin .

The organization states that it “is committed to fighting racial inequality and making sure that every story is told and every voice is heard – past and present.”