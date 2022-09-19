Dr. Marietta Monaghan to speak about historical architecture at Marietta History Center

The Marietta History Center posted the following announcement on the City of Marietta website about about a subject that should be of interest to people interested in historic preservation and the history of residential architecture:

MARIETTA – Please join the Marietta History Center for its On Doing History program which introduces our guests to a variety of ways people “do” history. Those who work in the fields of history include cemetery preservationists, genealogists, archaeologists, documentarians, archivists, curators, oral historians, historic preservationists, and just plain old historians, among others! This series provides an opportunity to learn from and ask questions of the experts in this field. Guests will leave with expert advice on how to apply this field to their own lives.

Our October 1st On Doing History: Architecture program will feature, Architectural Historian, Marietta Monaghan, PhD., who is a Senior Lecturer at Kennesaw State University where she has taught both studio and lecture classes since 2005. She is also Coordinator of the Architecture/ Cultures sequence for the College of Architecture and Construction Management. Recently, Dr. Monaghan also coordinated the Construction history Society of America 7th Biennial conference at the Marietta Campus of KSU. Her primary interests are the architectural and social histories of working- class neighborhoods and communities constructed as worker housing by large infrastructure, manufacturing, and mining companies especially those working in the early 20th century outside of large cities.

When: October 1st, 2022, at 2:00 pm

Where: Marietta History Center

1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA 30060

Cost: $10 for not-yet-members and free for Museum members. Museum members also receive a 20% discount in the Museum Store!

About the Marietta History Center

The Marietta History Center, located in the historic Kennesaw House building, has been open since 1996. The exhibits are on the second floor of the building.

The MHC website describes the history of the building (paraphrased below):

Originally built as a cotton warehouse by John Glover in 1845, the building was remodeled by Dix Fletcher to become the Fletcher House Hotel in 1855.

During the Civil War the hotel temporarily served as a makeshift hospital and morgue. For this reason, the building has become the subject of many stories and local ghost folklore. This notoriety has led to appearances on CNN, The History Channel and PBS.

The building was originally four stories high, but the top floor caught fire during the Civil War and was never rebuilt.

The Marietta History Center is located at 1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA 30060, adjacent to Marietta Square.