Shepherd’s Men to hold benefit for injured veterans

Shepherd’s Men, a Marietta-based veteran’s advocacy group associated with the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, is holding a fundraising dinner and auction to benefit injured veterans.

The event will be held at the Indian Hills Country Club, 4001 Clubland Drive, Marietta, GA 30068 on Thursday October 6, 6:30 to 10 p.m.

All proceeds benefit SHARE Military Initiative. According to the Shepherd Center, “Shepherd’s Men supports Shepherd Center’s SHARE Military Initiative which provides world-class treatment at no cost to veterans and service members that are dealing with traumatic brain injuries and mental health concerns such as post-traumatic stress.”

For more information and to register online, visit https://SM022.givesmart.com

Advertisement

According to the press release for the fall benefit:

Shepherd’s Men is an organization comprised of dedicated patriots committed to creating advocacy and opportunity for our nation’s heroes who have been affected by the hidden injuries of war. They serve our noble warriors by means of outreach, empowerment and the funding of treatment. It is their belief that victory in combat is achieved on two fronts – on the field and in the mind. Shepherd’s Men is raising funds and awareness for the SHARE Military Initiative at Shepherd Center in Atlanta. This comprehensive rehabilitation program focuses on assessment and treatment for veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars who suffer from traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorders. Since 2014, Shepherd’s Men has raised more than $7 million. For more information, please visit www.shepherdsmen.com. For more information on the SHARE Military Initiative, click here. #SHARETheBurden22

The organization’s website describes the mission of the organization as follows:

This nationally renowned program focuses on assessment and treatment for American military veterans who have sustained mild to moderate Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) during post-9/11 service.

We support SHARE with a goal to cover the program’s annual clinical budget of $1.2 million and increase the number of clients who can be served. Since 2014, we’ve raised more than $6 million to support more than 750 veterans and their families, at no cost to them.

Our annual campaigns combine grueling runs across multiple states, concerts, auctions, corporate events, meetings with elected officials and caregiver organizations, outreach to donors, and more.