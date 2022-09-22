Festival of Trees comes to Town Center at Cobb, November 11 through December 26

North Atlanta Events issued the following event about a holiday event at Town Center at Cobb:

(Kennesaw, Sept. 16, 2022) – Cobb County is in for a special treat this holiday season with the Festival of Trees at Town Center at Cobb. Hosted by North Atlanta Events, the purpose is to bring the community together with a beautiful holiday event, while raising awareness for local nonprofits.

The Festival of Trees will be on view and free to the public in the Belk Wing of the mall, featuring beautifully decorated trees, with each tree representing a local nonprofit. Attendees will learn about the mission of participating nonprofits and how they can support them through volunteerism, monetary donations and donations of needed items.





“This wonderful event will bring people together to enjoy creative expressions of the holiday season from a perspective of service to the community,” says Marie Koch, the Festival of Trees director. “As an added bonus, it also brings together volunteers, program participants, families and children working together in decorating the trees.”

Advertisement

Festival of Trees runs from Nov. 11 through Dec. 26 during mall hours. The community is invited to meet the participating nonprofits on Opening Night during the Spotlight on Nonprofits event, Friday, November 11 from 5-9 p.m. Opening Night coincides with Santa’s Arrival at Town Center at Cobb!

There is still availability for nonprofit organizations to participate. Local businesses and civic organizations are welcome to sponsor a nonprofit organization as well.

For more information about participating as well as a description and link to each participating nonprofit, visit NorthAtlantaEvents.com. Contact Marie Koch with North Atlanta Events at (678) 557-0072 or info@northatlantaevents.com.

Read about the Participating Nonprofits

Advocates for Children

AG Rhodes

Canine CellMates

Cobb Collaborative

Down 7 Up 8

Ferst Readers of Cobb County

Just Serve

Girls Inc. of Greater Atlanta

Life House Atlanta

McKenna Farms Therapy Services

The Center for Children & Young Adults

The Dave Krache Foundation

The Encouragement Project

United Military Care Inc

Youth Empowerment through Learning, Leading, and Serving, Inc.