Cobb Weather and Climate: April 2

According to the report from the National Weather Service, it will be partly sunny here in Cobb County with a high near 68 degrees.
7-day forecast
The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:
Today
Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Tuesday
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 69. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Tuesday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Climate summary for March
|Date
|Low
|High
|Average
|Departure from norm
|Precipitation
|022-03-01
|69
|42
|55.5
|3.6
|0.00
|2022-03-02
|78
|47
|62.5
|10.3
|0.00
|2022-03-03
|80
|51
|65.5
|13.1
|0.00
|2022-03-04
|77
|53
|65.0
|12.3
|0.00
|2022-03-05
|78
|51
|64.5
|11.6
|0.00
|2022-03-06
|80
|58
|69.0
|15.8
|0.00
|2022-03-07
|75
|55
|65.0
|11.6
|0.15
|2022-03-08
|55
|46
|50.5
|-3.2
|1.16
|2022-03-09
|57
|49
|53.0
|-0.9
|0.45
|2022-03-10
|68
|46
|57.0
|2.8
|0.00
|2022-03-11
|59
|48
|53.5
|-0.9
|T
|2022-03-12
|54
|28
|41.0
|-13.6
|1.07
|2022-03-13
|55
|25
|40.0
|-14.9
|0.00
|2022-03-14
|66
|37
|51.5
|-3.6
|0.00
|2022-03-15
|68
|48
|58.0
|2.6
|0.32
|2022-03-16
|65
|53
|59.0
|3.4
|0.97
|2022-03-17
|74
|49
|61.5
|5.6
|0.00
|2022-03-18
|60
|53
|56.5
|0.4
|0.77
|2022-03-19
|67
|48
|57.5
|1.2
|T
|2022-03-20
|69
|41
|55.0
|-1.6
|0.00
|2022-03-21
|73
|44
|58.5
|1.7
|0.00
|2022-03-22
|76
|51
|63.5
|6.4
|T
|2022-03-23
|77
|58
|67.5
|10.2
|0.52
|2022-03-24
|68
|46
|57.0
|-0.5
|0.00
|2022-03-25
|63
|47
|55.0
|-2.8
|0.00
|2022-03-26
|65
|46
|55.5
|-2.5
|0.00
|2022-03-27
|65
|43
|54.0
|-4.3
|0.00
|2022-03-28
|67
|42
|54.5
|-4.0
|0.00
|2022-03-29
|75
|51
|63.0
|4.3
|0.00
|2022-03-30
|83
|55
|69.0
|10.0
|0.00
|2022-03-31
|73
|53
|63.0
|3.8
|0.65
|Sum
|2139
|1464
|–
|–
|6.06
|Average
|69.0
|47.2
|58.1
|2.5
|–
|Normal
|65.9
|45.3
|55.6
|–
|4.68
About the National Weather Service
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.
Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.
Be the first to comment on "Cobb Weather and Climate: April 2"