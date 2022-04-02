Cobb Weather and Climate: April 2

According to the report from the National Weather Service, it will be partly sunny here in Cobb County with a high near 68 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 69. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Climate summary for March

Date Low High Average Departure from norm Precipitation 022-03-01 69 42 55.5 3.6 0.00 2022-03-02 78 47 62.5 10.3 0.00 2022-03-03 80 51 65.5 13.1 0.00 2022-03-04 77 53 65.0 12.3 0.00 2022-03-05 78 51 64.5 11.6 0.00 2022-03-06 80 58 69.0 15.8 0.00 2022-03-07 75 55 65.0 11.6 0.15 2022-03-08 55 46 50.5 -3.2 1.16 2022-03-09 57 49 53.0 -0.9 0.45 2022-03-10 68 46 57.0 2.8 0.00 2022-03-11 59 48 53.5 -0.9 T 2022-03-12 54 28 41.0 -13.6 1.07 2022-03-13 55 25 40.0 -14.9 0.00 2022-03-14 66 37 51.5 -3.6 0.00 2022-03-15 68 48 58.0 2.6 0.32 2022-03-16 65 53 59.0 3.4 0.97 2022-03-17 74 49 61.5 5.6 0.00 2022-03-18 60 53 56.5 0.4 0.77 2022-03-19 67 48 57.5 1.2 T 2022-03-20 69 41 55.0 -1.6 0.00 2022-03-21 73 44 58.5 1.7 0.00 2022-03-22 76 51 63.5 6.4 T 2022-03-23 77 58 67.5 10.2 0.52 2022-03-24 68 46 57.0 -0.5 0.00 2022-03-25 63 47 55.0 -2.8 0.00 2022-03-26 65 46 55.5 -2.5 0.00 2022-03-27 65 43 54.0 -4.3 0.00 2022-03-28 67 42 54.5 -4.0 0.00 2022-03-29 75 51 63.0 4.3 0.00 2022-03-30 83 55 69.0 10.0 0.00 2022-03-31 73 53 63.0 3.8 0.65 Sum 2139 1464 – – 6.06 Average 69.0 47.2 58.1 2.5 – Normal 65.9 45.3 55.6 – 4.68

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

