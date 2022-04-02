Count of votes cast in GA HD-45 special election through March 31

Here is the latest count of ballots cast in advance voting in the special election for Georgia House District 45 from the Cobb elections website. The numbers reflect through March 31. April 1 was the last day of advance voting:

ADVANCE in Person Totals

Date Total Monday

March 14, 2022 71 Tuesday

March 15, 2022 74 Wednesday

March 16, 2022 77 Thursday

March 17, 2022 77 Friday

March 18, 2022 54 Saturday

March 19, 2022 46 Monday

March 21, 2022 109 Tuesday

March 22, 2022 134 Wednesday

March 23, 2022 130 Thursday

March 24, 2022 136 Friday

March 25, 2022 143 Saturday

March 26, 2022 98 Monday

March 28, 2022 123 Tuesday

March 29, 2022 177 Wednesday

March 30, 2022 191 Thursday

March 31, 2022 221 Total 1,861

MAIN Office: Cobb Elections & Registration

Date Total Monday

March 14, 2022 3 Tuesday

March 15, 2022 3 Wednesday

March 16, 2022 2 Thursday

March 17, 2022 2 Friday

March 18, 2022 1 Saturday

March 19, 2022 0 Monday

March 21, 2022 7 Tuesday

March 22, 2022 2 Wednesday

March 23, 2022 1 Thursday

March 24, 2022 3 Friday

March 25, 2022 2 Saturday

March 26, 2022 3 Monday

March 28, 2022 4 Tuesday

March 29, 2022 1 Wednesday

March 30, 2022 3 Thursday

March 31, 2022 3 Total 40

EAST COBB Government Center

Date Total Monday

March 14, 2022 68 Tuesday

March 15, 2022 71 Wednesday

March 16, 2022 75 Thursday

March 17, 2022 75 Friday

March 18, 2022 53 Saturday

March 19, 2022 46 Monday

March 21, 2022 102 Tuesday

March 22, 2022 132 Wednesday

March 23, 2022 129 Thursday

March 24, 2022 133 Friday

March 25, 2022 141 Saturday

March 26, 2022 96 Monday

March 28, 2022 119 Tuesday

March 29, 2022 176 Wednesday

March 30, 2022 188 Thursday

March 31, 2022 218 Total 1,821

ABSENTEE Ballots

Ballots Total Issued 328 Returned 214 Accepted 204 Rejected Ballots 10

PROVISIONAL Ballots

Ballots Total Provisional Ballots Issued AIP 0 Provisional Ballots Issued ABM 2 Provisional Ballots Issued Election Day 0 Provisional Ballots Accepted 0 Provisional Ballots Rejected 0

Background

Voters living within the boundaries of the previous district map for GA House District 45 are eligible to vote in a special election to replace Rep. Matt Dollar who resigned for a position in the Technical College System of Georgia.

Please view a copy of the map at this link to identify the GA House District 45 boundaries prior to 2022 redistricting.

According to the Cobb elections website:

My Voter Page has been updated to reflect the Decennial Census redistricting. It will not reflect accurate eligibility for this Special Election. Residents may view a list of voters eligible to vote in the GA House District 45 Special Election. Additionally, voters may contact the Cobb County Elections Main Office at (770) 528-2581, or by emailing info@cobbelections.org for additional information.

Who will be on the ballot?

The following candidates qualified to run in the special election:

Pamela Alayon Republican Mitchell Kaye Republican James Dustin McCormick Democrat Darryl Wilson Republican