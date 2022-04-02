Hot Topics

Count of votes cast in GA HD-45 special election through March 31

Building with stucco finish and arched doorway housing the Cobb elections headquartersCobb election headquarters building on Whitlock Ave. (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson April 2, 2022

Here is the latest count of ballots cast in advance voting in the special election for Georgia House District 45 from the Cobb elections website. The numbers reflect through March 31. April 1 was the last day of advance voting:

ADVANCE in Person Totals

DateTotal
Monday
March 14, 2022		71
Tuesday
March 15, 2022		74
Wednesday
March 16, 2022		77
Thursday
March 17, 2022		77
Friday
March 18, 2022		54
Saturday
March 19, 2022		46
Monday
March 21, 2022		109
Tuesday
March 22, 2022		134
Wednesday
March 23, 2022		130
Thursday
March 24, 2022		136
Friday
March 25, 2022		143
Saturday
March 26, 2022		98
Monday
March 28, 2022		123
Tuesday
March 29, 2022		177
Wednesday
March 30, 2022		191
Thursday
March 31, 2022		221
Total1,861

MAIN Office: Cobb Elections & Registration

DateTotal
Monday
March 14, 2022		3
Tuesday
March 15, 2022		3
Wednesday
March 16, 2022		2
Thursday
March 17, 2022		2
Friday
March 18, 2022		1
Saturday
March 19, 2022		0
Monday
March 21, 2022		7
Tuesday
March 22, 2022		2
Wednesday
March 23, 2022		1
Thursday
March 24, 2022		3
Friday
March 25, 2022		2
Saturday
March 26, 2022		3
Monday
March 28, 2022		4
Tuesday
March 29, 2022		1
Wednesday
March 30, 2022		3
Thursday
March 31, 2022		3
Total40

EAST COBB Government Center

DateTotal
Monday
March 14, 2022		68
Tuesday
March 15, 2022		71
Wednesday
March 16, 2022		75
Thursday
March 17, 2022		75
Friday
March 18, 2022		53
Saturday
March 19, 2022		46
Monday
March 21, 2022		102
Tuesday
March 22, 2022		132
Wednesday
March 23, 2022		129
Thursday
March 24, 2022		133
Friday
March 25, 2022		141
Saturday
March 26, 2022		96
Monday
March 28, 2022		119
Tuesday
March 29, 2022		176
Wednesday
March 30, 2022		188
Thursday
March 31, 2022		218
Total1,821

ABSENTEE Ballots

BallotsTotal
Issued328
Returned214
Accepted204
Rejected Ballots10

PROVISIONAL Ballots

BallotsTotal
Provisional Ballots Issued AIP0
Provisional Ballots Issued ABM2
Provisional Ballots Issued Election Day0
Provisional Ballots Accepted0
Provisional Ballots Rejected 0

Background

Voters living within the boundaries of the previous district map for GA House District 45 are eligible to vote in a special election to replace Rep. Matt Dollar who resigned for a position in the Technical College System of Georgia. 

Please view a copy of the map at this link to identify the GA House District 45 boundaries prior to 2022 redistricting. 

According to the Cobb elections website:

My Voter Page has been updated to reflect the Decennial Census redistricting.  It will not reflect accurate eligibility for this Special Election.   Residents may view a list of voters eligible to vote in the GA House District 45 Special Election. Additionally, voters may contact the Cobb County Elections Main Office at (770) 528-2581, or by emailing info@cobbelections.org for additional information.

Who will be on the ballot?

The following candidates qualified to run in the special election:

Pamela AlayonRepublican
Mitchell KayeRepublican
James Dustin McCormickDemocrat
Darryl WilsonRepublican
