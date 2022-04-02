Avenue East Cobb announces lineup of recurring events

Avenue East Cobb distributed their schedule of recurring events. The complex is located at 4475 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA 30062.

“As our team prepares to launch construction on the redevelopment later this spring, we’re continuing to build community and generate excitement for what’s to come,” said Sara Hemmer, director of marketing at North American Properties. “Last September, we launched our inaugural event series and were overwhelmed by the instant support we received from our neighbors. There were anywhere from 50 to 600+ attendees at nearly all our events in 2021, and we can’t wait to introduce more fun surprises this year.”

The Avenue’s full schedule of Signature Events is as follows:

Comedy Live – Laugher is the pulse of life. Starting April 4 and recurring on the first Monday of each month from 6 to 7 p.m., unwind with live comedic entertainment provided by Punchline Comedy Club. All shows are recommended for guests 13 and older.

Avenue Kids – On the last Tuesday of the month from 4 to 6 p.m., children ages seven and under can participate in a playdate featuring rotating activities and educational experiences to help their imaginations grow. The first Avenue Kids will be held on April 26 and include a dance party with DJ Sir Crazy Pants, face painting, craft stations, games and more.

Avenue Active – In partnership withbarre3,weekly fitness classes will be held every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. and provide a full-body workout that combines strength conditioning, cardio and mindfulness that will leave attendees feeling balanced and empowered. Instructors will rotate and Kate Kratz will lead the first class on April 6. Attendees will receive a digital Avenue Active punch card and earn exclusive swag items for every five classes completed. Guests are encouraged to bring their own mats.

Electric Avenue – Every Fridayfrom 6 to 8 p.m., rock on down to the Avenue to start your weekend on a high note with live music from some of Atlanta’s most talented performers. The first show is scheduled for April 1 with the Andrews Brothers Dueling Pianos.

All Signature Events are open to the public and will be held in the Central Boulevard between Kale Me Crazy and Banana Republic. For Comedy Live and Electric Avenue, guests are encouraged to grab dinner to-go from one of the onsite restaurants and to bring their own tailgate chairs or blankets for seating. Drift will also provide beverages for purchase during both activations.

In addition to the Signature Events, a seasonal Artisan Market recently opened at the Avenue, highlighting small, locally owned businesses offering a selection of hand-curated-and-crafted goods. The Market is open daily through April 4 and currently features a lineup of women-owned businesses in celebration of Women’s History Month, including Cake for Dinner, Gifts We All Want and Pe & Pa Our Cave.