Construction begins on new Kroger at Terrell Mill and Powers Ferry roads

On March 29 construction began on the new Kroger at the intersection of Terrell Mill and Powers Ferry roads that is part of a large mixed-use development. The Kroger is expected to open in April of 2023, and the overall project is managed by joint venture partners CONNOLLY and Eden Rock Real Estate Partners.

The development has been years in the making, and was strongly supported by the Powers Ferry Corridor Alliance

The store is named Kroger at Markeplace Terrell Mill,.

According to a press release from the partners, Marketplace Terrell Mill is a $120 million project.

Kroger’s new building will be 90,000 square feet, about twice the size of the nearby Kroger it’s replacing.

“Our vision for MarketPlace Terrell Mill has always been to assemble a selection of retailers, restaurants, and service providers that would enhance the quality of life for those living in our residential community, Marketplace Village, as well as the many neighborhoods within a short drive of the center,” says J.R. Connolly, chief executive officer, CONNOLLY. “Kroger is a final piece in this puzzle, and we are excited to welcome them to MarketPlace Terrell Mill.”

Businesses already developed and opened on the property include Chick-fil-A, Panera Bread, Regions Bank, Wendy’s and a self-storage facility.

According to the developers:

A 13,234-square-foot multi-tenant building is under construction with a scheduled opening of Fall 2022. Tenants include Los Abuelos Mexican Grill, Ideal Dental and Lush Nail Bar. A 3,528-square-foot endcap space with patio, well-suited for a restaurant, is the only remaining available space. The residential component of the project, Marketplace Village, is a multifamily community of 298 one- and two-bedroom apartments with high-end finishes and luxury amenities, including a resort-style pool, fitness center with yoga room, game room and speakeasy lounge. Completed in 2020, the three-story complex is currently 95 percent leased.

“Together, we have revitalized a blighted area into a thriving corridor that serves the local community by delivering a new, market-leading supermarket as well as a variety of high-quality dining establishments and service providers,” says Brandon Ashkouti, partner, Eden Rock Real Estate Partners. “This was a complex project with many stakeholders, which took nearly six years to assemble and entitle. We are honored to be part of the positive transformation and value generation happening in this area of East Cobb.”