Cobb Law Library to host talk on financing of long-term elder care

Kimberly Isaza, director of the Cobb County Law Library, distributed the following public information release about a talk the library has scheduled about financing long-term elder care:

April 19, 2022 – Long-term care for elders can be confusing and costly — but it doesn't have to be. Residents can learn about eligibility rules for Medicaid and VA Wartime Pensions, and other resources available to assist with long-term care at a May presentation at the Cobb County Law Library. "Elder Care: Long-Term Care Financing Solutions," is set for Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 10 a.m., in the Law Library. Registration is required for the free event, which will be given by attorney Daniel D. Munster of the Eldercare & Special Needs Law Practice. Space is limited for this seminar. To register, call the Law Library at 770-528-1884. Presentations are for general legal information only and do not constitute legal advice. No attorney-client relationship is established at this seminar. Cobb County Law Library is located on the Fourth Floor of Cobb Superior Court, 70 Haynes St., Marietta. It is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

About the Cobb County Law Library

When the Cobb Law Library was first founded, it was primarily for the use of court officers, as described below, but that mission has expanded over time to include use by the public.

The Cobb County Law Libary website gives the following description of the library’s history and its mission:

The Cobb County Law Library was established in 1967. The Law Library is a division of Superior Court Administration. Pursuant to state legislation, a Board of Trustees is responsible for making all rules and regulations governing the Law Library. Under the direction of the Board of Trustees and the Law Librarian, the Cobb County Law Library was created for the express “use of judges, solicitors, ordinaries and other officers of Cobb County” as a legal research facility. The Law Library is governed by O.C.G.A. 36-15-1 through 36-15-13. The mission of the Cobb County Law Library is to provide a central location for accessible legal research. Resources include bound print publications, access to online legal research engines including Westlaw and LexisAdvance, and a collection of legal periodicals. The Library maintains a database record for all of its legal materials including those ordered and distributed to the Cobb County Judicial Circuit.