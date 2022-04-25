MUST Ministries promotes Angela Speir Phelps to Chief Operating Officer

MUST Ministries distributed the following press release announcing the promotion of Angela Speir Phelps to Chief Operating Officer:

MUST Ministries announces the promotion of Angela Speir Phelps to Chief Operating Officer. She has served in executive leadership for eight years.

Under Angela’s leadership, the organization has completed a successful $23 million capital campaign to build a new consolidated campus and MUST Hope House, the homeless shelter dedicated recently.

As COO, she also leads the programs and services serving an estimated 60,000 clients in need in a year.

Advertisement

Prior to joining MUST, Phelps enjoyed a successful career in politics and public service.

In 2002, Angela became the first woman elected to the Georgia Public Service Commission and the second Republican woman elected to a statewide office in Georgia.

A Georgia native, Angela grew up in Dekalb County and graduated from Agnes Scott College with a B.A. in Biology. She is also a graduate of CEO International.

After graduating from Agnes Scott, Angela served as the assistant administrator of the medical complex at the United Methodist Children’s Home, providing medical aid and counseling to abused children.

Following a six-year term on the Georgia Public Service Commission, Angela continued her service to the people of Georgia as executive director of Georgia Watch, a statewide non-profit protecting consumers.

Angela’s efforts on behalf of the people of Georgia have been recognized through various awards and honors, including 100 Notable Georgians, Georgia Trend magazine; Atlanta Journal Constitution’s Hero of Open Government Award; one of Georgia’s Most Influential Women by The Georgia Informer; a “Political Role Model” by WSB-TV; and the Community Service Award from The Council on Aging for her efforts on behalf of senior adults.