STING, Inc. takes students on a College Tour Road Trip

By Geneva Vanderhorst

STING, Inc. Youth Nonprofit Organization spent Spring Break on a Washington DC Historical College Tour Road trip. The group consists of youth in the middle and high school age group from South Cobb County, and was joined by students from Gwinnett County, Newton County, South Carolina and Pennsylvania.

The students took pics at the National Museum of African American History, The Martin Luther King Memorial, The Lincoln Memorial and with Congresswoman Lucy McBath and Congressman David Scott as well as Senator Raphael Warnock.



Colleges visited were Howard University, The George Washington University, Norfolk State University, Old Dominion University, North Carolina A&T University, Bennett College for Women, Johnson C Smith University and Clemson University.

Special highlights were : one of our Students, Tayla Williams, received an acceptance from Norfolk State University.

Our Alumni member and Board Advisory Member, Brianne Perkins, a 2018 graduate of Pebblebrook High School and the Senior Class President at Bennett College performed the tour for the young ladies while visiting Bennett College.

We were greeted by STING Alum Makala Muhammed in Durham NC. Makala is a 2021 graduate of Georgia Tech with a Masters in Engineering and is employed by Duke Health Systems.

Dr Tarin Hampton, former professor at Morehouse College and current professor at Norfolk State University greeted us at Norfolk State University.

See more photos from the College Tour below

Students with Rep. Lucy McBath