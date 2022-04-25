Highland Rivers Foundation Board of Directors to hold its meeting via teleconference

Highland Rivers Behavioral Health distributed the following notice:

The Highland Rivers Foundation Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, May 5th, at 1:30 PM via teleconference due to circumstances necessitated by pandemic conditions involving public safety.

The meeting is open to the public. For additional information or directions, please call 706/270-5000.

The Highland Rivers Foundation serves as a foundation for the sole benefit of Highland Rivers Behavioral Health, a state-designated provider of behavioral health services. The Highland Rivers Foundation is a charitable organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code and donations are tax deductible. All contributions to the Highland Rivers Foundation will be evidenced by gift receipt provided to the donor for tax purposes.