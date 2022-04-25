Hot Topics

Highland Rivers Foundation Board of Directors to hold its meeting via teleconference

TOPICS:
Logo with stylized flower and the text Highland Rivers Behavioral HealthNew Highland Rivers Behavioral Health logo (courtesy of Highland Rivers Behavioral Health)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson April 25, 2022

Highland Rivers Behavioral Health distributed the following notice:

The Highland Rivers Foundation Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, May 5th, at 1:30 PM via teleconference due to circumstances necessitated by pandemic conditions involving public safety.

The meeting is open to the public. For additional information or directions, please call 706/270-5000.
The Highland Rivers Foundation serves as a foundation for the sole benefit of Highland Rivers Behavioral Health, a state-designated provider of behavioral health services. The Highland Rivers Foundation is a charitable organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code and donations are tax deductible. All contributions to the Highland Rivers Foundation will be evidenced by gift receipt provided to the donor for tax purposes.

Visit the Highland Rivers Behavioral Health website by following this link.

Advertisement
Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Highland Rivers Foundation Board of Directors to hold its meeting via teleconference"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.