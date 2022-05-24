Cobb Superior Court Judge Poole orders two Marietta precincts to stay open late

Cobb County Communications Director Ross Cavitt distributed the following announcement this afternoon.
May 24, 2022 – Cobb County Superior Court Judge Gregory Poole signed an order this afternoon that will keep two precincts open past 7 p.m.
Poll workers experienced a delay in getting the precincts open promptly at 7 a.m.
The precincts involved are;
Marietta 5A (Zion Baptist Church) will be open until 7:10 p.m.
Marietta 5B (Turner Chapel AME) will be open until 7:13 p.m.
To read the judge’s order follow this link.
