Cobb Superior Court Judge Poole orders two Marietta precincts to stay open late

sign with American flag stating "Vote Here"Sign at South Cobb Recreation Center voting location. Photo:Cobb County Courier/Larry Felton Johnson

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson May 24, 2022

Cobb County Communications Director Ross Cavitt distributed the following announcement this afternoon.

May 24, 2022 – Cobb County Superior Court Judge Gregory Poole signed an order this afternoon that will keep two precincts open past 7 p.m.

Poll workers experienced a delay in getting the precincts open promptly at 7 a.m.

The precincts involved are;

Marietta 5A (Zion Baptist Church) will be open until 7:10 p.m.

Marietta 5B (Turner Chapel AME) will be open until 7:13 p.m.

To read the judge’s order follow this link.

