How many people have voted in Cobb County advance voting so far, and what is the partisan breakdown?

The mouth of a ballot box with the text "Insert Ballot Here"Ballot Box (Photo: Cobb County Courier/Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson May 5, 2022

The following table shows the breakdown of votes in Cobb County by precinct for the May 24 primary and nonpartisan general election by party as of May 3, reprinted from the Cobb elections website.

Advance Voting for May 24, 2022’s, General Primary/Nonpartisan/Special Election began Monday, May 2, 2022. The daily count of Advance Voting Ballots cast and Absentee Ballots issued/returned are available below.  This data is unofficial.
 

ADVANCE IN PERSON Totals

DateDemocratic TotalsRepublican TotalsNonpartisan Totals
Monday
May 2, 2022		7461,21930
Tuesday
May 3. 2022		9041,63036

ABSENTEE Ballots

BallotsTotal
Issued302
Returned32
Accepted302
Rejected Ballots0

PROVISIONAL Ballots

BallotsTotal
Provisional Ballots Issued AIP0
Provisional Ballots Issued ABM0
Provisional Ballots Issued Election Day0
Provisional Ballots Accepted0
Provisional Ballots Rejected0

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
ADVANCE IN PERSON Satellite Location Totals

MAIN Office: Cobb Elections & Registration

DateDemocratic TotalsRepublican TotalsNonpartisan Totals
05/02/20221692156
05/03/20221712755

NORTH: North Cobb Senior Center

DateDemocratic TotalsRepublican TotalsNonpartisan Totals
05/02/202248741
05/03/2022591524

SOUTH: South Cobb Recreation Center

DateDemocratic TotalsRepublican TotalsNonpartisan Totals
05/02/20225140
05/03/20224010

WEST: Ward Recreation Center

DateDemocratic TotalsRepublican TotalsNonpartisan Totals
05/02/20227819911
05/03/2022902417

EAST: East Cobb Government Center

DateDemocratic TotalsRepublican TotalsNonpartisan Totals
05/02/20221283485
05/03/202220042116

NORTHEAST: Tim D. Lee Senior Center

DateDemocratic TotalsRepublican TotalsNonpartisan Totals
05/02/2022591441
05/03/20221012882

SMYRNA: CCSD Brown Professional Learning Center

DateDemocratic TotalsRepublican TotalsNonpartisan Totals
05/02/202258841
05/03/202274841

SOUTHWEST: Collar Park Community Center

DateDemocratic TotalsRepublican TotalsNonpartisan Totals
05/02/202224100
05/03/202227101

MABLETON: South Cobb Regional Library

DateDemocratic TotalsRepublican TotalsNonpartisan Totals
05/02/202289392
05/03/2022108500

NORTHWEST: West Cobb Regional Library

DateDemocratic TotalsRepublican TotalsNonpartisan Totals
05/02/2022421023
05/03/2022341080
