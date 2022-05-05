How many people have voted in Cobb County advance voting so far, and what is the partisan breakdown?

The following table shows the breakdown of votes in Cobb County by precinct for the May 24 primary and nonpartisan general election by party as of May 3, reprinted from the Cobb elections website.

Advance Voting for May 24, 2022’s, General Primary/Nonpartisan/Special Election began Monday, May 2, 2022. The daily count of Advance Voting Ballots cast and Absentee Ballots issued/returned are available below. This data is unofficial.



ADVANCE IN PERSON Totals

Date Democratic Totals Republican Totals Nonpartisan Totals Monday

May 2, 2022 746 1,219 30 Tuesday

May 3. 2022 904 1,630 36

ABSENTEE Ballots

Ballots Total Issued 302 Returned 32 Accepted 302 Rejected Ballots 0

PROVISIONAL Ballots

Ballots Total Provisional Ballots Issued AIP 0 Provisional Ballots Issued ABM 0 Provisional Ballots Issued Election Day 0 Provisional Ballots Accepted 0 Provisional Ballots Rejected 0

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

ADVANCE IN PERSON Satellite Location Totals



MAIN Office: Cobb Elections & Registration

Date Democratic Totals Republican Totals Nonpartisan Totals 05/02/2022 169 215 6 05/03/2022 171 275 5

NORTH: North Cobb Senior Center

Date Democratic Totals Republican Totals Nonpartisan Totals 05/02/2022 48 74 1 05/03/2022 59 152 4

SOUTH: South Cobb Recreation Center

Date Democratic Totals Republican Totals Nonpartisan Totals 05/02/2022 51 4 0 05/03/2022 40 1 0

WEST: Ward Recreation Center

Date Democratic Totals Republican Totals Nonpartisan Totals 05/02/2022 78 199 11 05/03/2022 90 241 7

EAST: East Cobb Government Center

Date Democratic Totals Republican Totals Nonpartisan Totals 05/02/2022 128 348 5 05/03/2022 200 421 16

NORTHEAST: Tim D. Lee Senior Center

Date Democratic Totals Republican Totals Nonpartisan Totals 05/02/2022 59 144 1 05/03/2022 101 288 2

SMYRNA: CCSD Brown Professional Learning Center

Date Democratic Totals Republican Totals Nonpartisan Totals 05/02/2022 58 84 1 05/03/2022 74 84 1

SOUTHWEST: Collar Park Community Center

Date Democratic Totals Republican Totals Nonpartisan Totals 05/02/2022 24 10 0 05/03/2022 27 10 1

MABLETON: South Cobb Regional Library

Date Democratic Totals Republican Totals Nonpartisan Totals 05/02/2022 89 39 2 05/03/2022 108 50 0

NORTHWEST: West Cobb Regional Library

Date Democratic Totals Republican Totals Nonpartisan Totals 05/02/2022 42 102 3 05/03/2022 34 108 0