How many people have voted in Cobb County advance voting so far, and what is the partisan breakdown?

The following table shows the breakdown of votes in Cobb County by precinct for the May 24 primary and nonpartisan general election by party as of May 3, reprinted from the Cobb elections website.
Advance Voting for May 24, 2022’s, General Primary/Nonpartisan/Special Election began Monday, May 2, 2022. The daily count of Advance Voting Ballots cast and Absentee Ballots issued/returned are available below. This data is unofficial.
ADVANCE IN PERSON Totals
Date
Democratic Totals
Republican Totals
Nonpartisan Totals
Monday May 2, 2022
746
1,219
30
Tuesday May 3. 2022
904
1,630
36
ABSENTEE Ballots
Ballots
Total
Issued
302
Returned
32
Accepted
302
Rejected Ballots
0
PROVISIONAL Ballots
Ballots
Total
Provisional Ballots Issued AIP
0
Provisional Ballots Issued ABM
0
Provisional Ballots Issued Election Day
0
Provisional Ballots Accepted
0
Provisional Ballots Rejected
0
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ ADVANCE IN PERSON Satellite Location Totals
