Kennesaw’s free outdoor movie series to begin with showing of “Encanto”

a group of people in a park watching an outdoor movie screenPhoto courtesy of the City of Kennesaw

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson May 2, 2022

The City of Kennesaw announced in a press release that their free Outdoor Movie Series will begin with a showing of the popular Walt Disney film “Encanto” which featured the hit song “We Don’t Talk about Bruno.”

For more information read the press release reprinted below:

Kennesaw, GA (May 2, 2022) — The City of Kennesaw’s free Outdoor Movie Series will kick off on Saturday, May 14, at Swift-Cantrell Park with a showing of Walt Disney Pictures’ “Encanto” (PG) projected onto a giant inflatable screen after sundown. Swift-Cantrell Park is located at 3140 Old 41 Highway.

The Outdoor Movie Series will continue with Columbia Pictures Industries Inc.’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (PG-13) on June 4, and the Series will conclude with Universal Pictures’ “Sing 2” (PG) on Saturday, July 23.

Attendees are welcome to bring blankets, chairs, etc. for their own comfort. No high-backed chairs, umbrellas, tents, pop-up canopies, etc. that could block the view of the movie for others. Food vendors are available beginning at 6 p.m.

VIP Tents are available for rental at each movie. Four VIP tents will be available. The VIP Tent rental includes a 10’x10’ tent installed by Parks & Recreation staff, a 6’ table and 6 chairs. Tents will be placed towards the back of the viewing area as to not block the view of other attendees. Tent rentals are $50. VIP tent renters can check in early beginning at 5:00 p.m. and the tents will remain up until the end of the movie.

Activities before the movie include games in front of the screen (hula-hoop contests, tug of war, relay races, sack races and more!) and inflatables. During the June and July movie, the Splash Pad will have extended hours from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. for movie attendees to join in on the fun!

Video clip from “Encanto”: We Don’t Talk about Bruno

About the City of Kennesaw

