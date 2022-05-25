NWS continues hazardous weather alert for Cobb County, warning of possibility of flooding across north Georgia Thursday and Friday

The National Weather Service , has continued the hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and much of the rest of north Georgia that has been in place for the past several days.

The NWS raises the possibility of flooding in north Georgia on Thursday and Friday as rain accumulates.

What is in the hazardous weather outlook?

Here is an excerpt from the hazardous weather outlook:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

Advertisement

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening. Some storms could become strong. Storms that do form will be capable of producing gusty winds, locally heavy rain, and frequent cloud to ground lightning. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Thursday through Tuesday… There is a chance of thunderstorms each day through Friday. Some storms could become strong to severe and will be capable of producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall. Flooding will possible Thursday into Friday across north Georgia where rainfall accumulations are expected to reach and exceed 3 inches.

What time period does it cover?

This outlook is expected to last through Friday.

What counties are affected in the hazardous weather outlook?

The following counties are listed in the outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

>> Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .