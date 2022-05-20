Six Flags Drive between Hillcrest Dr. and Silver Mine Trail will be closed May 31- July 29, and will affect bus schedules

The Cobb County Department of Transportation posted the following news release to their website announcing that Six Flags Parkway will be closed between Hillcrest Drive & Silver Mine Trail starting on May 31, and that it will also affect CobbLinc bus service:

Six Flags Parkway will be closed to through traffic between Hillcrest Drive & Silver Mine Trail from May 31 to July 29. This closure is in effect to allow crews to replace a large culvert under Six Flags Parkway and place new drainage structures and pipes. This work is being completed as part of the Hillcrest Drive Sidewalk project (No. X2764 – 2016 SPLOST – Dist 4). For more information on this project, visit the Transportation Project Updates page or call (770) 528-1653.

Route 25 Detour & Missed Stops

As a result of the road closure, CobbLinc’s Route 25 will detour along Six Flags Parkway to Lee Industrial Boulevard to access I-20. The following stops will be missed while the detour is in effect (May 31-July 29): Advertisement

Stop No. 920960 (inbound)

Stop No. 920959 (inbound)

Stop No. 920958 (outbound)

For additional information regarding transit service, call (770) 427-4444.

