You can now check out passes to certain Alliance Theatre productions from your public library branch

Now you can check out tickets to certain theatre performances from your public library branch just like you check out books.

The Cobb County Public Library announced on its website that the Georgia Public Library Service (GPLS) has begun a partnership with the Alliance Theatre to provide a pass for free tickets to certain performances at the theatre.

The program is described as follows:

The Georgia Public Libraries Community Ticket Pass is available at all public libraries statewide . When checked out just like a book, patrons visit the Alliance website and utilize the pass to receive up to four free tickets to performances on either the Coca-Cola or Hertz Stage. Advertisement

“The Alliance Theatre is thrilled to partner with Georgia Public Library Service on a program that provides all their public library patrons with free access to the theatre’s core productions for families and adults,” said Margarita Kompelmakher, director of community partnerships and engagement at the Alliance Theatre in the news release.

“It is particularly important to us that this is a state-wide program, and that the opportunity now exists for a family to visit Atlanta for a day trip and know they can count on an amazing live performance at the Alliance Theatre as part of that experience,” said Kompelmakher.

“Georgia’s public libraries are so excited to partner with the Alliance Theatre. We are incredibly grateful to them for allowing us such unique access to their rich selection of culturally and artistically immersive performances,” said Julie Walker, associate vice chancellor and state librarian in the news release.

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website :

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link .