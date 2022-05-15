Change the Way You Age this Wednesday at the Cobb Civic Center

The Change the Way You Age Expo is this coming Wednesday, May 18, 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Cobb Civic Center, 548 S. Marietta Pkwy, Marietta.

The following things are on the schedule:

Seminars

10:30 a.m. – Medicare Overview (Bonnie Dobbs Agency)

12 noon – Fraud and Forgery (Cobb Sheriff’s Office)

Advertisement

All day: Aging 101 Hands-On Sensory Simulation (Aloha to Aging)

All day: Advance Directives for Healthcare (Cobb Legal Aid)

Health screenings & services provided by Northside Hospital:

Blood Pressure

Cancer Risk Information

BMI

Sleep Quality Assessment

Stroke Prevention Screening

Skin Cancer Screening

Behavioral Health Services Education

In addition, the following vendors will be present at the expo:

101 Mobility Home Therapy Solutions Ace Handyman Services Humana Affinis Hospice Kaiser Permanente Aflac Kannaway-The Wellness Network Airaoke.Org KSU Exercise Science Aloha to Aging, Inc. Legacy Ridge Marietta American Advisors Group LegalShield American Family Hearing Aid Center LGE Community Credit Union Wellstar Atherton Place Senior Community Manor Lake Hiram Assisted Living & Memory Care Atlanta Lyric Theatre Marietta Cobb Museum of Art Beard Boys, LLC Marietta History Museum BH Tech Group Mary Kay Bonnie Dobbs Agency, Medicare & Other Red Tape Natural Beauty by Tracilla Booth Western Museum Nelson Elder Care Law Brow Xpressions & Beauty Spa North Cobb Rotary Canterfield of Kennesaw Senior Living Northside Hospital CaptionCall Orcutt Law Offices CarePatrol Cobb-Cherokee Pampered Chef Caring Senior Service Paparazzi Accessories Clover Heath, LLC Probity Financial Group, LLC Cobb Collaborative Provident Insurance Agency Cobb E-911 QualiCare Marietta Cobb Legal Aid Ridgeview Institute Cobb Public Library System Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County Cobb Parks & Cultural Affairs Senior Décor Cobb Safety Village Seniors Enriched Living Cobb Senior Services Seniors First of Georgia Cobb Sheriff’s Office Sonder Health Plans ComForCare Stephen Lee Group Comfort Keepers of Marietta Sterling Estates East & West Cobb Retirement Community Comforting Arms Tate & Zoey Gifts Cornerstone Hospice Teddy Bear Realty Credit Union of Georgia The Flood Medix Designers Hair Studio The Jewelsmith Edward Jones Tiger Lily Estates Assisted Living & Memory Care Elizabeth’s Delightful Edibles Tracey Beard, Atlanta Communities Empower Recreational Therapy Trail Ahead Publishing Essential Bodywear UGA Extension Cobb County GeorgiaCares United Military Care Georgia Memorial Park Dignity Memorial Veteran Outreach GA Center of the Deaf & Hard of Hearing Visiting Angels Heal VoteRiders High Caliber Realty Wellcare Your Best Choice Insurance Services

About Cobb County Senior Services

According to their mission statement:

Cobb Senior Services’ mission is to improve the quality of life for the 55+ community and their families through innovative programs, resources & community partnerships. Our primary goal is to assist our clients and their families in their efforts to remain independent through affordable transportation, nutrition, recreation, education, socialization, exercise and in-home services. Additionally, we provide outreach to veterans, volunteer opportunities and connection to various resources and services in the area.

Cobb Senior Services manages the following senior centers: Freeman Poole Center, the North Cobb Senior Center, the Senior Wellness Center, the Tim D. Lee Senior Center, and the West Cobb Senior Center.

In addition to the senior centers, there are three neighborhood centers, in Austell and Marietta, and one in the North Cobb Senior Center.