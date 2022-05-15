Change the Way You Age this Wednesday at the Cobb Civic Center

The Change the Way You Age Expo is this coming Wednesday, May 18, 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Cobb Civic Center, 548 S. Marietta Pkwy, Marietta.
The following things are on the schedule:
Seminars
10:30 a.m. – Medicare Overview (Bonnie Dobbs Agency)
12 noon – Fraud and Forgery (Cobb Sheriff’s Office)
All day: Aging 101 Hands-On Sensory Simulation (Aloha to Aging)
All day: Advance Directives for Healthcare (Cobb Legal Aid)
Health screenings & services provided by Northside Hospital:
- Blood Pressure
- Cancer Risk Information
- BMI
- Sleep Quality Assessment
- Stroke Prevention Screening
- Skin Cancer Screening
- Behavioral Health Services Education
In addition, the following vendors will be present at the expo:
|101 Mobility
|Home Therapy Solutions
|Ace Handyman Services
|Humana
|Affinis Hospice
|Kaiser Permanente
|Aflac
|Kannaway-The Wellness Network
|Airaoke.Org
|KSU Exercise Science
|Aloha to Aging, Inc.
|Legacy Ridge Marietta
|American Advisors Group
|LegalShield
|American Family Hearing Aid Center
|LGE Community Credit Union
|Wellstar Atherton Place Senior Community
|Manor Lake Hiram Assisted Living & Memory Care
|Atlanta Lyric Theatre
|Marietta Cobb Museum of Art
|Beard Boys, LLC
|Marietta History Museum
|BH Tech Group
|Mary Kay
|Bonnie Dobbs Agency, Medicare & Other Red Tape
|Natural Beauty by Tracilla
|Booth Western Museum
|Nelson Elder Care Law
|Brow Xpressions & Beauty Spa
|North Cobb Rotary
|Canterfield of Kennesaw Senior Living
|Northside Hospital
|CaptionCall
|Orcutt Law Offices
|CarePatrol Cobb-Cherokee
|Pampered Chef
|Caring Senior Service
|Paparazzi Accessories
|Clover Heath, LLC
|Probity Financial Group, LLC
|Cobb Collaborative
|Provident Insurance Agency
|Cobb E-911
|QualiCare Marietta
|Cobb Legal Aid
|Ridgeview Institute
|Cobb Public Library System
|Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County
|Cobb Parks & Cultural Affairs
|Senior Décor
|Cobb Safety Village
|Seniors Enriched Living
|Cobb Senior Services
|Seniors First of Georgia
|Cobb Sheriff’s Office
|Sonder Health Plans
|ComForCare
|Stephen Lee Group
|Comfort Keepers of Marietta
|Sterling Estates East & West Cobb Retirement Community
|Comforting Arms
|Tate & Zoey Gifts
|Cornerstone Hospice
|Teddy Bear Realty
|Credit Union of Georgia
|The Flood Medix
|Designers Hair Studio
|The Jewelsmith
|Edward Jones
|Tiger Lily Estates Assisted Living & Memory Care
|Elizabeth’s Delightful Edibles
|Tracey Beard, Atlanta Communities
|Empower Recreational Therapy
|Trail Ahead Publishing
|Essential Bodywear
|UGA Extension Cobb County
|GeorgiaCares
|United Military Care
|Georgia Memorial Park Dignity Memorial
|Veteran Outreach
|GA Center of the Deaf & Hard of Hearing
|Visiting Angels
|Heal
|VoteRiders
|High Caliber Realty
|Wellcare
|Your Best Choice Insurance Services
About Cobb County Senior Services
According to their mission statement:
Cobb Senior Services’ mission is to improve the quality of life for the 55+ community and their families through innovative programs, resources & community partnerships.
Our primary goal is to assist our clients and their families in their efforts to remain independent through affordable transportation, nutrition, recreation, education, socialization, exercise and in-home services. Additionally, we provide outreach to veterans, volunteer opportunities and connection to various resources and services in the area.
Cobb Senior Services manages the following senior centers: Freeman Poole Center, the North Cobb Senior Center, the Senior Wellness Center, the Tim D. Lee Senior Center, and the West Cobb Senior Center.
In addition to the senior centers, there are three neighborhood centers, in Austell and Marietta, and one in the North Cobb Senior Center.
