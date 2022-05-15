Change the Way You Age this Wednesday at the Cobb Civic Center

Hot Topics

Front glass doorway of the Cobb County Civic CenterCobb County Civic Center (Photo: Cobb County Courier/Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson May 15, 2022

The Change the Way You Age Expo is this coming  Wednesday, May 18, 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Cobb Civic Center, 548 S. Marietta Pkwy, Marietta.     

The following things are on the schedule:

Seminars

10:30 a.m. – Medicare Overview (Bonnie Dobbs Agency)

12 noon – Fraud and Forgery (Cobb Sheriff’s Office)

All day:  Aging 101 Hands-On Sensory Simulation  (Aloha to Aging)

All day:  Advance Directives for Healthcare (Cobb Legal Aid)

Health screenings & services provided by Northside Hospital:

  • Blood Pressure
  • Cancer Risk Information
  • BMI
  • Sleep Quality Assessment
  • Stroke Prevention Screening
  • Skin Cancer Screening
  • Behavioral Health Services Education

In addition, the following vendors will be present at the expo:

101 MobilityHome Therapy Solutions
Ace Handyman ServicesHumana
Affinis HospiceKaiser Permanente
AflacKannaway-The Wellness Network
Airaoke.OrgKSU Exercise Science
Aloha to Aging, Inc.Legacy Ridge Marietta
American Advisors GroupLegalShield
American Family Hearing Aid CenterLGE Community Credit Union
Wellstar Atherton Place Senior CommunityManor Lake Hiram Assisted Living & Memory Care
Atlanta Lyric TheatreMarietta Cobb Museum of Art
Beard Boys, LLCMarietta History Museum
BH Tech GroupMary Kay
Bonnie Dobbs Agency, Medicare & Other Red TapeNatural Beauty by Tracilla
Booth Western MuseumNelson Elder Care Law
Brow Xpressions & Beauty SpaNorth Cobb Rotary
Canterfield of Kennesaw Senior LivingNorthside Hospital
CaptionCallOrcutt Law Offices
CarePatrol Cobb-CherokeePampered Chef
Caring Senior ServicePaparazzi Accessories
Clover Heath, LLCProbity Financial Group, LLC
Cobb CollaborativeProvident Insurance Agency
Cobb E-911QualiCare Marietta
Cobb Legal AidRidgeview Institute
Cobb Public Library SystemSenior Citizen Council of Cobb County
Cobb Parks & Cultural AffairsSenior Décor
Cobb Safety VillageSeniors Enriched Living
Cobb Senior ServicesSeniors First of Georgia
Cobb Sheriff’s OfficeSonder Health Plans
ComForCareStephen Lee Group
Comfort Keepers of MariettaSterling Estates East & West Cobb Retirement Community
Comforting ArmsTate & Zoey Gifts
Cornerstone HospiceTeddy Bear Realty
Credit Union of GeorgiaThe Flood Medix
Designers Hair StudioThe Jewelsmith
Edward JonesTiger Lily Estates Assisted Living & Memory Care
Elizabeth’s Delightful EdiblesTracey Beard, Atlanta Communities
Empower Recreational TherapyTrail Ahead Publishing
Essential BodywearUGA Extension Cobb County
GeorgiaCaresUnited Military Care
Georgia Memorial Park Dignity MemorialVeteran Outreach
GA Center of the Deaf & Hard of HearingVisiting Angels
HealVoteRiders
High Caliber RealtyWellcare
 Your Best Choice Insurance Services

About Cobb County Senior Services

According to their mission statement:

Cobb Senior Services’ mission is to improve the quality of life for the 55+ community and their families through innovative programs, resources & community partnerships.

Our primary goal is to assist our clients and their families in their efforts to remain independent through affordable transportation, nutrition, recreation, education, socialization, exercise and in-home services.  Additionally, we provide outreach to veterans, volunteer opportunities and connection to various resources and services in the area.

Cobb Senior Services manages the following senior centers: Freeman Poole Center, the North Cobb Senior Center, the Senior Wellness Center, the Tim D. Lee Senior Center, and the West Cobb Senior Center.

In addition to the senior centers, there are three neighborhood centers, in Austell and Marietta, and one in the North Cobb Senior Center.

