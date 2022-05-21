Lots of free or reduced rate passes available from the Cobb Public Library

Interested in going to a museum? A park? The zoo or aquarium? But can’t spring for the full-price tickets, particularly if you have a family to bring?
The Cobb County Public Library can help with that.
Last week we ran an article about an arrangement the Georgia Public Library System has with the Alliance Theatre to provide free passes to select performances at all public library branches across the state.
The Cobb Public Library has similar arrangements with the destinations listed below. Some are free passes, some are reduced rate.
You can get the details on each destination by following this link to the Cobb County Public Library’s website.
Alliance Theatre
Center for Puppetry Arts Passport to Puppetry
Chattahoochee Nature Center
Georgia Aquarium
Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites
Georgia State Parks Discovery Backpack
Go Fish Education Center
Local Parks and Recreation Centers
Macon Area Museums
Michael C. Carlos Museum
Southern Museum
William Breman Jewish Heritage Museum
Zoo Atlanta
About the Cobb County Public Library
According to the Cobb County Public Library website:
Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.
History of Cobb’s library system
The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.
Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.
You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.
