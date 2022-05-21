Lots of free or reduced rate passes available from the Cobb Public Library

Interested in going to a museum? A park? The zoo or aquarium? But can’t spring for the full-price tickets, particularly if you have a family to bring?

The Cobb County Public Library can help with that.

Last week we ran an article about an arrangement the Georgia Public Library System has with the Alliance Theatre to provide free passes to select performances at all public library branches across the state.

The Cobb Public Library has similar arrangements with the destinations listed below. Some are free passes, some are reduced rate.

You can get the details on each destination by following this link to the Cobb County Public Library’s website.

Alliance Theatre

Center for Puppetry Arts Passport to Puppetry

Chattahoochee Nature Center

Georgia Aquarium

Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites

Georgia State Parks Discovery Backpack

Go Fish Education Center

Local Parks and Recreation Centers

Macon Area Museums

Michael C. Carlos Museum

Southern Museum

William Breman Jewish Heritage Museum

Zoo Atlanta

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.