Cobb NAACP begins Juneteenth celebration with R&B concert this evening

The Cobb County NAACP distributed the following announcement about the Juneteenth celebration The organization is hosting on Marietta Square:

19th ANNUAL JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION WEEKEND

The Cobb County Branch of the National Association of the Advancement of Colored People announces it will be hosting a two-day Juneteenth Celebration starting Friday, June 17, 2022 with a concert in the Marietta Square. On Saturday, June 18, 2022, we will have our annual cultural celebration from 10am-7pm.

June 17-18, 2022 – The weekend is filled with exciting events to be held at Glover Park the Marietta Square in Marietta GA. Events are as follows:

· Friday, June 17th 6pm–11pm “Evening Under the Stars”– Concert hosted by Community and Public Affairs Director at WSB-TV Condace Pressley featuring the sounds of R&B Jazzy Blu out of Chicago Illinois.

· Saturday, June 18th 10am-7pm – Juneteenth Cultural Festival 10am – Over 100+ Vendors, Entertainment, Health Fair, Children’s Area and Activities. Come and enjoy the various vendors and what they have to offer, the variety of entertainment throughout the day and all the activities available for the young and young at heart. Special performance by Grammy Award Artist Le’Andria Johnson.

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration of the ending of Slavery. Dating back to 1865, it was June 19th that the union soldiers led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas with news that the war had ended and that all slaves were free. This was two and a half years after President Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation. The celebration of June 19th was coined “Juneteenth” and grew with more participation from descendants. Juneteenth today celebrates African American freedom while encouraging self-development and respect of ALL cultures.