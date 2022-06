Multi-vehicle pile-up on I-75 in Marietta results in life-threatening injuries

According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy, the Marietta Police Department‘s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit is investigating a multi-vehicle serious injury crash that occurred Tuesday night at 10:26 p.m. on I-75 Northbound at the Allgood Road overpass.

The pile-up resulted in life-threatening injuries to one person, and injuries to others.

Investigators report that a 2012 Chrysler 300 driven by an 18-year-old South Carolina man, a 1992 GMC Sierra driven by 59-year-old man from Buford, GA, a 2019 VW Jetta driven by a 33-year-old man from Marietta, and a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 24-year-old Conyers man, were all headed northbound in the left lane.

The public information release described the crash as follows:

The driver of the Chrysler 300 struck an object in the roadway and slowed, eventually stopping in the lane. The Chevrolet Malibu struck the rear of the GMC Sierra. The GMC Sierra then struck the Chrysler 300 and the VW Jetta. The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Kennestone Hospital for treatment. Occupants of the VW Jetta and Chrysler 300 had complaints of injuries and were also transported to Kennestone for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer N. St. Onge at 770-794-5352.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau:

