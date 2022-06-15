Smyrna’s Juneteenth celebration dinner to include talk by Erica Armstrong Dunbar, author of biography of Harriet Tubman

The City of Smyrna Juneteenth celebration dinner will feature author Erica Armstrong Dunbar.
Dunbar wrote She Came to Slay: The Life and Times of Harriet Tubman.
The Juneteenth dinner will be held this Friday, June 17, at 5:30 p.m. at the Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle, in downtown Smyrna.
The announcement on the Smyrna website describes Dunbar and her book as follows:
Harriet Tubman is best known as one of the most famous conductors on the Underground Railroad. As a leading abolitionist, her bravery and selflessness have inspired generations in the struggle for civil rights. National Book Award nominee Erica Armstrong Dunbar’s biography presents a fresh take on this American icon blending traditional biography, illustrations, and photos that illuminate the life of Tubman as never before.
Erica Armstrong Dunbar is the Charles and Mary Beard Professor of History at Rutgers University and the National Director of the Association of Black Women Historians. She holds a MA and PhD from Columbia University and is a historian of the African American experience, specializing in the stories of black women. The focus of her research has made her a “go-to” consultant for historical projects such as the recent “Gilded Age” television series on HBO.
Tickets for the Juneteenth Dinner are $15 each. To purchase, visit the Parks and Recreation events catalog.
For more information follow this link to the announcement on the City of Smyrna website.
