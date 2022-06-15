Smyrna’s Juneteenth celebration dinner to include talk by Erica Armstrong Dunbar, author of biography of Harriet Tubman

The City of Smyrna Juneteenth celebration dinner will feature author Erica Armstrong Dunbar.

Dunbar wrote She Came to Slay: The Life and Times of Harriet Tubman.

The Juneteenth dinner will be held this Friday, June 17, at 5:30 p.m. at the Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle, in downtown Smyrna.

The announcement on the Smyrna website describes Dunbar and her book as follows:

Harriet Tubman is best known as one of the most famous conductors on the Underground Railroad. As a leading abolitionist, her bravery and selflessness have inspired generations in the struggle for civil rights. National Book Award nominee Erica Armstrong Dunbar’s biography presents a fresh take on this American icon blending traditional biography, illustrations, and photos that illuminate the life of Tubman as never before. Erica Armstrong Dunbar is the Charles and Mary Beard Professor of History at Rutgers University and the National Director of the Association of Black Women Historians. She holds a MA and PhD from Columbia University and is a historian of the African American experience, specializing in the stories of black women. The focus of her research has made her a “go-to” consultant for historical projects such as the recent “Gilded Age” television series on HBO.

Tickets for the Juneteenth Dinner are $15 each. To purchase, visit the Parks and Recreation events catalog .

For more information follow this link to the announcement on the City of Smyrna website.

About the City of Smyrna

Smyrna is the second-largest city in Cobb County, after Marietta, the county seat.

Smyrna was incorporated by an act of the Georgia legislature in 1872. To see a copy of the original incorporation legislation, follow this link .

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the latest quick facts about Smyrna:

Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021) 55,685

People

Population

Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021) 55,685 Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021) 55,689 Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021) 0.0% Population, Census, April 1, 2020 55,663 Population, Census, April 1, 2010 51,271 Age and Sex

Persons under 5 years, percent 7.8% Persons under 18 years, percent 23.2% Persons 65 years and over, percent 9.3% Female persons, percent 53.0% Race and Hispanic Origin

White alone, percent 46.8% Black or African American alone, percent (a) 33.2% American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent (a) 0.3% Asian alone, percent (a) 8.2% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent (a) 0.3% Two or More Races, percent 4.5% Hispanic or Latino, percent (b) 13.6% White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 42.9% Population Characteristics

Veterans, 2016-2020 2,352 Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020 16.5% Housing

Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020 55.5% Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020 $309,000 Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020 $1,871 Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020 $471 Median gross rent, 2016-2020 $1,326 Families & Living Arrangements

Households, 2016-2020 24,760 Persons per household, 2016-2020 2.27 Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020 81.1% Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020 21.1% Computer and Internet Use

Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020 97.9% Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020 95.6% Education

High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 94.0% Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 55.7% Health

With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020 6.2% Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 13.8% Economy

In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 77.8% In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 72.9% Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000) (c) 152,259 Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000) (c) 293,700 Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000) (c) 208,663 Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000) (c) 1,028,830 Total retail sales per capita, 2012 (c) $19,541 Transportation

Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020 29.0 Income & Poverty

Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $77,713 Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $48,063 Persons in poverty, percent 8.2%

Businesses

Businesses

All firms, 2012 6,575 Men-owned firms, 2012 3,108 Women-owned firms, 2012 2,808 Minority-owned firms, 2012 2,970 Nonminority-owned firms, 2012 3,230 Veteran-owned firms, 2012 687 Nonveteran-owned firms, 2012 5,483

Geography

Geography

Population per square mile, 2010 3,339.5 Land area in square miles, 2010 15.35 FIPS Code 1371492