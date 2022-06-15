Hot Topics

Smyrna’s Juneteenth celebration dinner to include talk by Erica Armstrong Dunbar, author of biography of Harriet Tubman

The exterior of Smyrna City Hall, a red brick building with four large columnsSmyrna City Hall (Photo by Cobb County Courier/Larry Felton Johnson, CC BY 4.0)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson June 15, 2022

The City of Smyrna Juneteenth celebration dinner will feature author Erica Armstrong Dunbar.

Dunbar wrote She Came to Slay: The Life and Times of Harriet Tubman.

The Juneteenth dinner will be held this Friday, June 17, at 5:30 p.m. at the Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle, in downtown Smyrna.

The announcement on the Smyrna website describes Dunbar and her book as follows:

Harriet Tubman is best known as one of the most famous conductors on the Underground Railroad. As a leading abolitionist, her bravery and selflessness have inspired generations in the struggle for civil rights. National Book Award nominee Erica Armstrong Dunbar’s biography presents a fresh take on this American icon blending traditional biography, illustrations, and photos that illuminate the life of Tubman as never before.

Erica Armstrong Dunbar is the Charles and Mary Beard Professor of History at Rutgers University and the National Director of the Association of Black Women Historians. She holds a MA and PhD from Columbia University and is a historian of the African American experience, specializing in the stories of black women. The focus of her research has made her a “go-to” consultant for historical projects such as the recent “Gilded Age” television series on HBO.

Tickets for the Juneteenth Dinner are $15 each. To purchase, visit the Parks and Recreation events catalog.

For more information follow this link to the announcement on the City of Smyrna website.

About the City of Smyrna

Smyrna is the second-largest city in Cobb County, after Marietta, the county seat.

Smyrna was incorporated by an act of the Georgia legislature in 1872. To see a copy of the original incorporation legislation, follow this link.

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the latest quick facts about Smyrna:

Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)55,685

People

Population
Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)55,685
Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)55,689
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)0.0%
Population, Census, April 1, 202055,663
Population, Census, April 1, 201051,271
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent7.8%
Persons under 18 years, percent23.2%
Persons 65 years and over, percent9.3%
Female persons, percent53.0%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent46.8%
Black or African American alone, percent(a)33.2%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)0.3%
Asian alone, percent(a)8.2%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)0.3%
Two or More Races, percent4.5%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)13.6%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent42.9%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2016-20202,352
Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-202016.5%
Housing
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-202055.5%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020$309,000
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020$1,871
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020$471
Median gross rent, 2016-2020$1,326
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2016-202024,760
Persons per household, 2016-20202.27
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-202081.1%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-202021.1%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2016-202097.9%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-202095.6%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202094.0%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202055.7%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-20206.2%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent13.8%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202077.8%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202072.9%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)152,259
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)293,700
Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)208,663
Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1,028,830
Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)$19,541
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-202029.0
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$77,713
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$48,063
Persons in poverty, percent8.2%

Businesses

Businesses
All firms, 20126,575
Men-owned firms, 20123,108
Women-owned firms, 20122,808
Minority-owned firms, 20122,970
Nonminority-owned firms, 20123,230
Veteran-owned firms, 2012687
Nonveteran-owned firms, 20125,483

Geography

Geography
Population per square mile, 20103,339.5
Land area in square miles, 201015.35
FIPS Code1371492
