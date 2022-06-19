Reminder: There are temporary voting locations for some precincts in Cobb County runoff elections Tuesday June 21

This is just a reminder that Cobb Elections has arranged for temporary voting locations for Tuesday June 21 runoff elections. A number of regular locations were not available for the election day.
The following is a reprint from the Cobb County Elections and Registration website:
The Cobb County Board of Elections approved multiple temporary polling place changes, for the June 21st Primary Runoff. The temporary polling place changes are necessary to accommodate voters on Election Day. The regular polling place locations have notified Cobb Elections their sites are unavailable for our use on June 21st. These changes are slated to return to their former location for the November Election.
***The below changes are applicable to the June 21, 2022 Primary Runoff Election
|Precinct Name
|Regular Polling Precinct
|Temporary Polling Precinct
|Dowell 01
(DL01)
|Dowell Elementary School
2121 West Sandtown Rd
Marietta, GA 30064
|West Cobb Church
1245 Villa Rica Rd
Marietta, GA 30064
|Fullers Park 01
(FP01)
|Fullers Park Recreation Center
3499 Robinson Rd
Marietta, GA 30068
|Immanuel Korean United Methodist Church
945 Old Canton Rd
Marietta, GA 30068
|Kennesaw 3A
(KE3A)
|Ben Robertson Community Center
2753 Watts Dr
Kennesaw, GA 30144
|Kennesaw First Baptist Church
2958 North Main St
Kennesaw, GA 30144
|Lost Mountain 03
(LM03)
|Boots Ward Recreation Center
4845 Dallas Hwy
Powder Springs, GA 30127
|West Cobb Senior Center
4915 Dallas Hwy
Powder Springs, GA 30127
|Murdock 01
(MD01)
|Atlanta Chinese Christian Church NW
1837 Bill Murdock Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
|Murdock Elementary School
2320 Murdock Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
|Powder Springs 2A
(PS2A)
|Ron Anderson Recreation Center
3820 Macedonia Rd
Powder Springs, GA 30127
|Compton Elementary School
3450 New Macland Rd
Powder Springs, GA 30127
|Roswell 02
(RW02)
|Mt. Zion United Methodist Church
1770 Johnson Ferry Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
|Episcopal Church of St. Peter and St. Paul
1795 Johnson Ferry Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
