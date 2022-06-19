Reminder: There are temporary voting locations for some precincts in Cobb County runoff elections Tuesday June 21

This is just a reminder that Cobb Elections has arranged for temporary voting locations for Tuesday June 21 runoff elections. A number of regular locations were not available for the election day.

The following is a reprint from the Cobb County Elections and Registration website:

The Cobb County Board of Elections approved multiple temporary polling place changes, for the June 21st Primary Runoff. The temporary polling place changes are necessary to accommodate voters on Election Day. The regular polling place locations have notified Cobb Elections their sites are unavailable for our use on June 21st. These changes are slated to return to their former location for the November Election.



***The below changes are applicable to the June 21, 2022 Primary Runoff Election

Precinct Name Regular Polling Precinct Temporary Polling Precinct Dowell 01

(DL01) Dowell Elementary School

2121 West Sandtown Rd

Marietta, GA 30064 West Cobb Church

1245 Villa Rica Rd

Marietta, GA 30064 Fullers Park 01

(FP01) Fullers Park Recreation Center

3499 Robinson Rd

Marietta, GA 30068 Immanuel Korean United Methodist Church

945 Old Canton Rd

Marietta, GA 30068 Kennesaw 3A

(KE3A) Ben Robertson Community Center

2753 Watts Dr

Kennesaw, GA 30144 Kennesaw First Baptist Church

2958 North Main St

Kennesaw, GA 30144 Lost Mountain 03

(LM03) Boots Ward Recreation Center

4845 Dallas Hwy

Powder Springs, GA 30127 West Cobb Senior Center

4915 Dallas Hwy

Powder Springs, GA 30127 Murdock 01

(MD01) Atlanta Chinese Christian Church NW

1837 Bill Murdock Rd

Marietta, GA 30062 Murdock Elementary School

2320 Murdock Rd

Marietta, GA 30062 Powder Springs 2A

(PS2A) Ron Anderson Recreation Center

3820 Macedonia Rd

Powder Springs, GA 30127 Compton Elementary School

3450 New Macland Rd

Powder Springs, GA 30127 Roswell 02

(RW02) Mt. Zion United Methodist Church

1770 Johnson Ferry Rd

Marietta, GA 30062 Episcopal Church of St. Peter and St. Paul

1795 Johnson Ferry Rd

Marietta, GA 30062

