Laine and Kevin Berry to talk about historic preservation at William Root House June 25

Cobb Landmarks posted the following announcement on the City of Marietta website about a talk at the historic William Root House that is sure to be of interest to historic preservationists and people who are renovating old houses:
MARIETTA – What do you get when you have two creatives with a passion for architecture and old things? Laine and Kevin Berry. While building or restoring a house is one of the most stressful things a married couple can go through, Laine and Kevin seem to thrive on it. What began with a husband and wife with a love of architecture and all things old has grown into a movement to save the history, stories, and architecture of significant homes across the nation. Over the years Laine and Kevin have worked together on many projects and businesses, but as their 180,000 Instagram followers will tell you, they are at their best when saving an old house.
Cobb Landmarks is excited to welcome Laine and Kevin to Marietta on June 25th. The evening will begin with a presentation by Laine on the basics of historic preservation, and will conclude with a reception and meet & greet. Tickets must be purchased online in advance at CobbLandmarks.com. Space is limited. This presentation is part of the Cobb Landmarks Practical Preservation lecture series.
WHAT: “Our Restoration Nation” Presented by Laine & Kevin BerryAdvertisement
WHEN: June 25, 2022 6:00pm
WHERE: William Root House; 80 N Marietta Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA 30060
TICKETS: CobbLandmarks.com/Practical
ABOUT COBB LANDMARKS: Since its founding in 1974, Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society has succeeded in preserving and protecting some of Cobb’s most historically relevant buildings. Each year, Cobb Landmarks provides engaging programs and activities that reach thousands of preservationists, tourists, educators, and students. Many of these programs are centered on the organization’s two historic properties, the William Root House and Power Family Cabin.
About the William Root House
The William Root House was built in about 1845, and was the home of William Root and his wife Hannah.
William Root was a druggist who was born in Philadelphia. He moved to Marietta in 1839 to open a drug and general store. He married Hannah Simpson a year later, and they built the house at what is now Church and Lemon streets.
It was later moved to face Lemon Street, and was owned by William Root until 1886.
Afterwards it had a series of owners and went into steady decline, and in the 1940s was split into apartments.
By the 1980s, the house was in serious disrepair and scheduled for demolition.
A preservation effort began, and in 1989 Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society bought the house and moved it to its current location at 80 North Marietta Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA 30060.
About the City of Marietta
The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.
However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.
Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau
|Marietta city, Georgia
|People
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|60972
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|56579
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|6.7%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|21.8%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|13.2%
|Female persons, percent
|49.9%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|53.4%
|Black or African American alone, percent(a)
|32.3%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)
|0.6%
|Asian alone, percent(a)
|1.9%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)
|0.0%
|Two or More Races, percent
|4.7%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)
|15.7%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|46.4%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2016-2020
|2678
|Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020
|16.6%
|Housing
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020
|44.0%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020
|$310,100
|Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$1,856
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$526
|Median gross rent, 2016-2020
|$1,145
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2016-2020
|24148
|Persons per household, 2016-2020
|2.39
|Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020
|77.9%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020
|23.7%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020
|95.1%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020
|86.6%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|88.6%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|44.0%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020
|6.3%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|20.2%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|67.2%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|61.2%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|264544
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|1584232
|Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|1129407
|Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|1976915
|Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)
|$33,875
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|28.5
|Income & Poverty
|Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$59,594
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$36,112
|Persons in poverty, percent
|14.1%
|Businesses
|All firms, 2012
|10501
|Men-owned firms, 2012
|4934
|Women-owned firms, 2012
|4186
|Minority-owned firms, 2012
|4286
|Nonminority-owned firms, 2012
|5502
|Veteran-owned firms, 2012
|1015
|Nonveteran-owned firms, 2012
|8663
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2010
|2451.4
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|23.08
