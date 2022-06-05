Hot Topics

Temporary precinct changes for Cobb County’s June 21 run-off elections

Building with stucco finish and arched doorway housing the Cobb elections headquartersCobb election headquarters building on Whitlock Ave. (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson June 5, 2022

Cobb elections posted the following notice to the county website:

The Cobb County Board of Elections approved multiple temporary polling place changes, for the June 21st Primary Runoff.  The temporary polling place changes are necessary to accommodate voters on Election Day. The regular polling place locations have notified Cobb Elections their sites are unavailable for our use on June 21st. These changes are slated to return to their former location for the November Election.

Precinct NameRegular Polling PrecinctTemporary Polling Precinct
Dowell 01
(DL01)		Dowell Elementary School
2121 West Sandtown Rd
Marietta, GA 30064		West Cobb Church
1245 Villa Rica Rd
Marietta, GA 30064
Fullers Park 01
(FP01)		Fullers Park Recreation Center
3499 Robinson Rd
Marietta, GA 30068		Immanuel Korean United Methodist Church
945 Old Canton Rd
Marietta, GA 30068
Kennesaw 3A
(KE3A)		Ben Robertson Community Center
2753 Watts Dr
Kennesaw, GA 30144		Kennesaw First Baptist Church
2958 North Main St
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Lost Mountain 03
(LM03)		Boots Ward Recreation Center
4845 Dallas Hwy
Powder Springs, GA 30127		West Cobb Senior Center
4915 Dallas Hwy
Powder Springs, GA 30127
Murdock 01
(MD01)		Murdock Elementary School
2320 Murdock Rd
Marietta, GA 30062		Atlanta Chinese Christian Church NW
1837 Bill Murdock Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
Powder Springs 1A
(PS2A)		Ron Anderson Recreation Center
3820 Macedonia Rd
Powder Springs, GA 30127		Compton Elementary School
3450 New Macland Rd
Powder Springs, GA 30127
Roswell 01
(RW02)		Mt. Zion United Methodist Church
1770 Johnson Ferry Rd
Marietta, GA 30062		Episcopal Church of St. Peter and St. Paul
1795 Johnson Ferry Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
