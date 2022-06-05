Poll workers needed for Cobb County’s June 21 runoff elections

Cobb County distributed the following notice in its weekly newsletter:

Poll workers needed for run-off in June Cobb County is seeking a few more hands to help during run-off elections on June 21. If you have already submitted an application with us, it will remain in our database for future elections. You do not need to reapply.



To apply, click here.



If you have previously applied to be a poll worker and no longer wish to be considered, please let us know by emailing us at pollworkers@cobbcounty.org.

Further information from the Cobb elections website

The Cobb elections website gives the following details about poll worker positions, including the qualifications:

Advertisement

Poll Workers

Cobb County continually looks for residents that want to serve their community by working on election day as a poll worker. Election day poll workers will help set up and open the polling place, greet voters, assist voters, and close the polling place.

We are looking for workers who take pride in their work, are patient, take direction well, and pay attention to detail.

Qualifications

A Judicious, Intelligent and Upright citizen of the United States

At least 16 years of age

Can read, write, speak and understand the English language

A resident of Cobb County, employed by Cobb County or a resident of a neighboring county* *A Poll Worker Employment Waiver must be completed and approved by the residing county, if you are a resident of the following counties Bartow, Cherokee, Douglas, Fulton & Paulding. (O.C.G.A. § 21-2-92(a)(2) ) Poll Worker Employment Waiver Adjoining County Form

No prior felony convictions for at least 10 years

Attend Mandatory Training

Reliable Transportation to and from training and election day

Not a candidate for office or an immediate relative of a candidate for office in the assigned poll

Not hold a public office

Ability to perform duties and functions of a poll worker

Able to satisfy I-9 Employment Eligibility Verification Requirements** **As of 2022 an I-9 form must be completed and verified prior to working each election.



Benefits

Get paid to serve your community

Unique Opportunity to experience the fundamental part of the voting process

Cultivate an interest in the election process

Work side by side with your neighbors

Gain resume experience