One Book, One City literary event in Powder Springs

The City of Powder Springs, the Book Worm Bookstore, and the Cobb Public Library announced the next One Book, One City event in Powder Springs.

We’ve reprinted the announcement from the Cobb Public Library website below:

One Book, One City is a citywide literary event organized to encourage members of the Powder Springs community to read the same adult fiction book by mid-June and be part of a conversation about its themes and real life. This is a joint collaboration of the City of Powder Springs, the Book Worm Bookstore, an independent store located in the city; and Powder Springs Public Library.

Through reading and discussing one selected work, the One Book, One City partners hope to bring the community closer together and encourages everyone to make reading a lifelong pursuit.

The book selection is All Her Little Secrets by Wanda M. Morris. Before it was published, the novel appeared in several “most anticipated’ lists and has received positive reviews and awards. The debut “fast-paced thriller” by Morris, a corporate attorney who has worked in the legal departments of several Fortune 100 companies, is set in Atlanta and rural Georgia.

The community-wide author talk and discussion on All Her Little Secrets is 6 pm Tuesday, June 14 at Thurman Springs Park’s Hardy Family Automotive Amphitheatre, 4485 Pine View Drive in downtown Powder Springs. Morris will also be available to sign copies of her book.

All Her Little Secrets is “a brilliantly nuanced but powerhouse exploration of race, the legal system, and the crushing pressure of keeping secrets,” said international bestselling crime fiction writer Karin Slaughter. “Morris brings a vibrant and welcome new voice to the thriller space.”

For more information about the One Book, One City event, call the Powder Springs Library at 770-439-3600 or the Book Worm Bookstore at 770-439-2029.