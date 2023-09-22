One Book, One City literary event in Powder Springs features “Wildseed Witch”

A unique literary event is coming to downtown Powder Springs on Saturday, October 21, 11:30 a.m.

It’s the One Book, One City: Tween Challenge 2023 at Thurman Springs Park’s Hardy Family Automotive Amphitheatre, located at 4485 Pineview Drive.

The announcement for the event describes it as follows:

One Book, One City is a citywide literary event organized to encourage members of the Powder Springs community to read the same book and be part of a conversation about its themes and real life. This is a joint venture of the City of Powder Springs, The Book Worm Bookstore, an independent store located in the city; and the Powder Springs Public Library. One Book, One City was launched in 2021.

Advertisement

The book selection for 2023 is Wildseed Witch by Marti Dumas. The author will read selections from her book and audience members will be be invited to ask her questions.

Wildseed Witch “is a fantasy novel about Hasani during her post-seven grade summer as she is sent to an elite, very private witch camp. Hansani is dealing with emotional challenges, including trying to figure out how to get her parents back together, and confronts her discovery of her magical ways.”

“Set in a modern-day Louisiana where technology and magic intertwine, Wildseed Witch is charming and intriguing, just like the Les Belles Desmoiselles witches,” said Newbery Honor Award winner author Rajani LaRocca (Red, White, and Whole). “Readers will cheer Hasani, vibrant as a morning glory, as she embarks on a quest to own her magic and to find friendship, family, and forgiveness.”

Marti Dumas lives in New Orleans.

She taught elementary school literacy and conducts teacher literacy training.

In addition to Wildseed Witch, Dumas is also the author of the children’s series Jaden Toussaint, the Greatest.

Goodreads describes the Jaden Toussaint, the Greatest series as follows:

Jaden Toussaint, the Greatest is a series of entry-level chapter books for children ages 5-10 and the adults who will read with them. The main character is a 5-year-old boy who is smart and confident almost to the point of being overly confident. He tackles his very ordinary problems with a scientific gusto that is both informative and humorous.

About Powder Springs

The City of Powder Springs was incorporated in September of 1883. To read the original incorporation act from the State of Georgia please visit this link.

The area before incorporation had been known as Gunpowder Springs, possibly because of the dark sand in the water.

Powder Springs is the sixth largest city in Cobb County, larger only than nearby Austell.

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the City of Powder Springs:

Population Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021) 17,083 Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021) 16,901 Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021) 1.1% Population, Census, April 1, 2020 16,887 Population, Census, April 1, 2010 13,940 Age and Sex Persons under 5 years, percent 6.6% Persons under 18 years, percent 24.3% Persons 65 years and over, percent 14.6% Female persons, percent 56.8% Race and Hispanic Origin White alone, percent 34.2% Black or African American alone, percent(a) 56.0% American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a) 1.3% Asian alone, percent(a) 1.5% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a) 0.0% Two or More Races, percent 2.9% Hispanic or Latino, percent(b) 14.7% White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 29.5% Population Characteristics Veterans, 2016-2020 1,356 Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020 9.6% Housing Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021) X Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020 80.1% Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020 $181,000 Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020 $1,328 Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020 $453 Median gross rent, 2016-2020 $1,296 Building permits, 2021 X Families & Living Arrangements Households, 2016-2020 5,570 Persons per household, 2016-2020 2.72 Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020 89.1% Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020 15.2% Computer and Internet Use Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020 94.6% Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020 91.1% Education High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 94.1% Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 39.4% Health With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020 8.6% Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 9.4% Economy In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 67.6% In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 63.5% Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 29,526 Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 39,184 Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 7,540 Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 181,543 Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c) $12,102 Transportation Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020 37.6 Income & Poverty Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $72,810 Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $32,601 Persons in poverty, percent 6.3%

Businesses Total employer establishments, 2020 X Total employment, 2020 X Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000) X Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020 X Total nonemployer establishments, 2019 X All employer firms, Reference year 2017 300 Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 134 Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 S Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 S Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 170 Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 S Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 247

7.17

Geography Population per square mile, 2020 2,288.5 Population per square mile, 2010 1,944.7 Land area in square miles, 2020 7.38 Land area in square miles, 2010

Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021) 17,083