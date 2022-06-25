Suspect who escaped from custody of Marietta police recaptured

The Marietta Police Department announced in a public information release that the suspect who eluded police custody while under observation at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for gunshot wounds was recaptured at around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

The public information release stated, “MPD Crime Interdiction Unit (CIU) agents utilized several leads and tips from citizens, help from MPD shift officers, license plate reader cameras, undercover tactics, and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision to track down and locate Roberson.”

The arrest was made in a motel on Franklin Gateway.

Officer Chuck McPhilamy wrote in the public information release:

Advertisement

We would like to publicly address the comments on social media that point blame at the hospital and their staff. The responsibility for guarding an inmate falls solely on law enforcement. We appreciate our ongoing partnership as well as all the assistance we receive from Wellstar staff. This entire incident is being reviewed by the MPD senior command staff to determine exactly what occurred and prevent this from happening again.

According to the report, the suspect was cooperative and was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center facing the initial narcotics charge (VGCSA Intent Distribute Cocaine) and Felony Escape. .

Original article reprinted below:

Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department issued the following public information release about a detainee who escaped custody from Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he was being held for observation due to gunshot wounds:

A suspect that was taken into custody on narcotics charges last night escaped custody while being observed at Kennestone Hospital. MPD received a tip that an individual had been involved in a shooting and had at least one gunshot wound. The tip stated the suspect would be on Cobb Parkway near the Southern border of the city limits and included a vague vehicle description. After searching the area for over an hour the vehicle was located. The suspect, thirty-seven-year-old Ulysses Andre Roberson of Austell fled the scene, abandoned his vehicle in an apartment complex, and again fled on foot. MPD canine officer Jacquo tracked the suspect into the woods where he was arrested at approximately 8:30 PM. Roberson is believed to have been involved in a shooting that occurred earlier in the evening outside the city of Marietta. Roberson had distribution amounts of crack cocaine in his possession, was arrested and transported to Kennestone Hospital for treatment of two fresh gunshot wounds. Around 1:45 AM he was able to break the handcuffs that held him to the hospital bed and slip out of the hospital undetected. There were no injuries reported during this incident and no immediate cause for concern for the general public. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ulysses Andre Roberson is urged to call 911 immediately.